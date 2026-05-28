Rockbreaks Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) Enters Catalyst-Rich Phase With Multiple Exploration Programs Underway

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) and may include paid advertising.

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF), a critical metals and rare earth exploration company, recently shared more information about exploration and development activities across the company's rare earth element (“REE”) and uranium projects throughout Brazil, Canada, and the U.S. An article discussing this reads,“One of the biggest pieces of news covered in the update is that the company has raised over $10 million over the past four months. The capital provides a strong financial foundation and allows Canamera to execute on near-term commitments and continue to grow the portfolio.... Due to these investments, as well as active exploration taking place across numerous projects, the company is entering a catalyst-heavy phase that could drive both portfolio expansion and sustained news flow in the critical minerals sector... Currently, the company has active programs underway or in near-term follow-up across seven projects including drill programs in Brazil, geophysical modeling in Colorado, as well as survey and reporting milestones advancing in Canada.”

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About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company building a portfolio of district-scale opportunities across the Americas. The company's asset base includes the Mantle project in British Columbia, the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario, the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario, the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado, USA, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high- conviction, first-mover exploration targets.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at

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