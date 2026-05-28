Qatar Ends Temporary Extension Of Entry Visas From June 7: Moi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the termination of the temporary extension of all types of entry visas that had expired or were nearing expiration, effective from Sunday, June 7, 2026.

According to a Ministry statement, the decision follows an earlier announcement issued on March 3, 2026 regarding the extension of entry visas.

The ministry said that starting from the specified date, procedures for all types of entry visas will resume in accordance with the approved regulations and guidelines, including the designated validity periods and applicable fees for each visa category.

MoI urged all residents, visitors and relevant parties to verify their legal status, renew visas within the prescribed periods, pay the required fees, or leave the country upon visa expiry to avoid legal violations related to overstaying.