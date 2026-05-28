Ujaas And Central Railway Unite On World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026, Advocating Menstrual Hygiene And Dignity As A Fundamental Right

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Marking Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026 and this year's global theme,“Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld,” Ujaas - an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust founded by Advaitesha Birla - partnered with Central Railway Mumbai to drive a public awareness initiative at Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). As part of the initiative, the CSMT heritage building was illuminated in red to reinforce the message that menstrual hygiene management is a right, not a privilege. The activation also featured a series of interactive public engagement activities designed to encourage open conversations around menstruation, challenge stigma and myths, and build greater awareness around menstrual hygiene management.

CSMT lights up red as Ujaas drives conversations on menstrual dignity, awareness and period equity on World Menstrual Hygiene day 2026

Through“Trash Out the Myths,” participants were encouraged to identify and challenge common misconceptions surrounding menstruation and menstrual hygiene.“Period Pulse” created an interactive platform for commuters and passersby to exchange perspectives and assess awareness around menstrual hygiene management, helping spark more informed and open conversations on the subject. Meanwhile, the“Period Rights Map” invited individuals to express support for dignity, awareness, accessibility and inclusivity in menstrual hygiene across schools, workplaces, public spaces and communities. By bringing these conversations into one of the country's busiest public spaces, the initiative aimed to normalise discussions around menstruation and foster more informed, supportive and stigma-free attitudes towards menstrual hygiene in everyday life.

The initiative comes at a time when menstrual health and hygiene management is increasingly being recognised as an issue of dignity, equality, education, and public health. This momentum was further reinforced by the Supreme Court's recognition of menstrual health and hygiene as intrinsically linked to the fundamental rights to dignity, equality, education, and health under Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution.

While India has made progress in menstrual hygiene awareness, significant gaps continue to persist. National data indicates that nearly one in four young women in India still does not have access to hygienic menstrual products and practices. Studies have also shown that many adolescent girls remain unaware of menstruation before experiencing their first period, while menstruation-related stigma, misinformation, and lack of supportive environments continue to impact confidence, mobility, and school attendance and participation in everyday life.

The disparities are often more visible within underserved communities and urban informal settlements, where girls continue to navigate challenges around privacy, access to menstrual hygiene products, awareness, and social stigma despite living within large metropolitan cities. Research across urban settlements has also highlighted that school absenteeism during menstruation can reach close to 38%, reinforcing the need for sustained awareness and community engagement around menstrual health and hygiene management

By bringing the conversation to one of India's busiest public landmarks and transport hubs accessed by millions every day, Ujaas and Central Railway sought to encourage more visible, mainstream conversations around menstrual hygiene management and challenge the silence that continues to surround the subject.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Advaitesha Birla, Founder, Ujaas an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust, said,“For many girls and women, menstruation still impacts confidence, mobility and everyday participation due to the silence and misinformation surrounding it. Real change requires more than awareness alone - it calls for supportive ecosystems and open conversations across schools, communities, families and public institutions. We thank Central Railway for partnering with us to amplify awareness around menstrual health. Through this initiative, we hope to bring the conversation into public spaces and encourage greater openness, dignity and normalisation around menstrual health.”

Adding further, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway said, “ As one of the country's largest public service networks, carrying millions of people every day, Indian Railways believes that public institutions and public spaces can play an important role in driving social awareness and inclusion. Through this collaboration with Ujaas, we hope to encourage more open conversations around menstrual health and hygiene, and contribute towards building a more informed and supportive environment for women and girls, for better realisation of their potential”.

To date, Ujaas has impacted over 1.2 million beneficiaries and distributed more than 4.8 million menstrual hygiene products across India. Programme assessments indicate measurable behavioural change, including a 48 percentage-point increase in rejection of menstrual myths among girls, a 38 percentage-point improvement in menstrual health awareness, and a 44 percentage-point increase in puberty awareness among boys - reinforcing the importance of inclusive, community-led menstrual health education that engages both girls and boys in building supportive attitudes around menstruation.

As conversations around menstrual equity continue to evolve nationally, the initiative highlights the importance of sustained awareness, education, and collaborative action in ensuring menstruation is addressed not through silence or stigma, but through dignity, confidence, and equal opportunity.

About Ujaas

Ujaas, a transformative initiative under the stewardship of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is committed to fostering positive change and empowerment in the space of menstrual health and hygiene management. With an unwavering focus on driving awareness, breaking stereotypes and myths and contributing to social development in the space of menstrual health and hygiene, Ujaas epitomizes the Aditya Birla Education Trust ethos of contributing meaningfully to society.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Ujaas leverages the values, resources, and expertise of the Aditya Birla Education Trust to create lasting impact. By implementing awareness workshops distribution of free pads, Ujaas serves as a beacon of progress and inclusivity.

Guided by the visionary principles of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, Ujaas embodies the belief that sustainable change begins at the grassroots level. Through collaborative efforts, strategic partnerships, and a deep-rooted commitment to uplift communities, Ujaas aspires to make a significant difference in the lives of underprivileged girls and society at large.