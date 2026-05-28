Joint Statement On Public Health Travel Measures Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

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The United States, Mexico, and Canada have announced aligned public health travel measures for individuals coming from African regions at greatest risk from the Ebola virus. This coordinated approach aims to protect our citizens and the millions of visitors, fans, athletes, and tourists expected during the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, while maintaining travel and commerce across our borders. The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America.

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