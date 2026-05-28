Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Atlantic Union Bank And Former Employee Of Frost Bank

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition against Crystal Moore

Former employee of Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond, Virginia

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act loan fraud

Consent prohibition order against Jesse Romo

Former employee of Frost Bank, San Antonio, Texas

Embezzlement of bank funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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