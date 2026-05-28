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Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Atlantic Union Bank And Former Employee Of Frost Bank

Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Atlantic Union Bank And Former Employee Of Frost Bank


2026-05-28 02:03:55
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition against Crystal Moore
Former employee of Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond, Virginia
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act loan fraud

Consent prohibition order against Jesse Romo
Former employee of Frost Bank, San Antonio, Texas
Embezzlement of bank funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

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The Federal Reserve

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