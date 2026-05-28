Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Actions With Former Employee Of Atlantic Union Bank And Former Employee Of Frost Bank
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition against Crystal Moore
Former employee of Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond, Virginia
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act loan fraud
Consent prohibition order against Jesse Romo
Former employee of Frost Bank, San Antonio, Texas
Embezzlement of bank funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
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