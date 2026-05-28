Guidepoint Qsight Launches Medical Aesthetics Patient Journey Analytics Product
New Dashboard Provides Data-Driven Insights on Treatment Pairings and Cross-Purchasing Over Time
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Analyzes rates of cross-purchasing between medical aesthetic procedures, treatments, and products
Identifies which categories and treatments have strong affinities, and how these relate over time
Enables manufacturers to promote high-affinity combinations
Tracks trends back to 2018, identifies shifts in patient preferences
Medical Aesthetics data and intelligence provider Guidepoint Qsight today announced the launch of its new Cross-Purchasing Dashboard, an analytical tool to help practices and manufacturers better understand patient consumption patterns. Based on Guidepoint Qsight's proprietary transaction data, the dashboard provides graphic visualization of cross-purchasing metrics such as basket analysis, repeat purchasing trends and insights measured against products/categories, cohorts (age group, practice type, geographic region), and time range (months, quarters).
The Cross-Purchasing Dashboard compares affinities between categories and product lines. Sample insights from the Cross-Purchasing Dashboard might therefore include:
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Percentage of neurotoxin visits that included a dermal filler procedure (including brand-level comparisons)
Percentage of mechanical microneedling visits that included a professional-grade skincare purchase
Percentage of neurotoxin visits followed by a repeat procedure within a month/year/same visit
Strategic brand partnerships and promotional bundling opportunities
Measurement of cross-purchasing rates to track the impact of cross-promotional marketing campaigns
The Qsight Cross-Purchasing Dashboard also analyzes industry trends on which treatments and brands patients are purchasing and in what combinations over time, helping practices and manufacturers stay ahead of changing preferences.
For more information on the Qsight Cross-Purchasing Dashboard, please visit: products/cross-purchasing/.
About Guidepoint Qsight
Guidepoint Qsight is a leading provider of data intelligence, insights, and analytics for the Medical Aesthetics and MedTech industries. Delivering real-time, granular visibility into market dynamics, patient behavior, treatment adoption, and competitive performance, Qsight leverages primary data alongside billions of verified transactions from practices and healthcare facilities to power a wide range of strategic initiatives. Qsight's robust analytics enable manufacturers, investors, and healthcare decision-makers to anticipate trends, refine go-to-market strategies, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Learn more at guidepoint.Contact
Meir Kahtan
Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC
[email protected]
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