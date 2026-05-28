Auditpartners Named Approved EC-Council Cybersecurity Training Partner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AuditPartners LLC, a Dallas based IT audit and AI governance consulting firm, today announced that it has become an approved EC-Council training partner and launched AuditHive, a redesigned online learning platform offering professional cybersecurity and ISO audit certifications.

AuditHive brings two globally recognized certification tracks together in one destination. Through the EC-Council partnership, the platform offers cybersecurity credentials including the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Penetration Testing Professional (CPENT), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), Certified Network Defender (CND), and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO). As an official PECB training partner, AuditHive also offers ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and ISO/IEC 42001 Lead Auditor and Lead Implementer.

With the redesigned website now live, every course is available to browse, purchase, and begin immediately. All programs are self-paced and fully online, allowing professionals to train around existing work and commitments. There are no fixed class schedules and no travel required.

AuditHive also offers group and company-wide training for organizations seeking to certify entire security and compliance functions. Group programs offer organizations one trusted training partner for team certification, with group rates across the full course catalog.

"Cybersecurity and audit are converging, and the professionals who can work confidently across both will lead the next decade of this industry," said Faisal Shafiullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AuditPartners. "We built AuditHive so that earning these skills no longer requires putting a career or a life on hold. These are the certifications the industry trusts, and now anyone can earn them on their own time.

The launch reflects growing demand for professionals who understand both technical security and the management systems that govern it, including rising interest in ISO/IEC 42001 for artificial intelligence management systems.

Courses are available now at href="" rel="external nofollow" AuditPartner. Organizations interested in group or company-wide training can request information directly through the site.

About AuditHive

AuditHive is the training and certification platform operated by AuditPartners LLC, delivering professional education in cybersecurity and ISO management systems. As an official PECB training partner and an approved EC-Council training partner, AuditHive offers self-paced, online certification programs for individuals and organizations worldwide. More information is available at AuditHive.

About AuditPartners LLC

AuditPartners LLC is an IT audit and AI governance consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, serving government and enterprise clients. The firm pairs senior, Big Four pedigreed audit methodology with AI-accelerated delivery, and develops RiskAssist, an AI-powered audit platform. More information is available at AuditPartners.

About PECB

PECB is a global provider of training, examination, and certification services for a wide range of international standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, and ISO/IEC 42001. PECB certifications are recognized by professionals and organizations around the world.

About EC-Council

EC-Council is a global cybersecurity certification body, best known as the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential. Its certifications are used by security practitioners, organizations, and governments worldwide.