MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Calfeed (calfeed), an AI-powered calendar publishing tool, today launched its product for coaches, instructors, event organizers, and parents who broadcast schedules to an audience. The web app turns a written schedule into a hosted, subscribable calendar feed (sometimes called a webcal link) that audiences add once to Apple Calendar, Google Calendar, or Outlook.

"Most people running a recurring schedule still email a PDF or text the same dates over and over," said Ryan Scherf, founder of Calfeed. "Calfeed turns it into one link everyone subscribes to."

The problem Calfeed targets is familiar: a youth sports coach has thirty parents to update each time practice moves; a yoga teacher emails a new class list every month; a tour organizer maintains three versions of the same itinerary. Calfeed gives each publisher one stable link. When the schedule changes, the link does not.

How it works: a publisher pastes the schedule in plain text, drops a CSV, or uploads an image. Calfeed turns it into a calendar feed with a stable URL. The publisher shares the link. Audiences subscribe from their existing calendar app. No install, no account. When the publisher edits the schedule, every subscriber sees the change automatically on the next refresh.

The product is publisher-mode, distinct from family-edit calendars like Cozi, team-management apps like TeamSnap and Spond, shared multi-editor calendars like Teamup, and meeting-booking tools like Calendly. One person owns the schedule, many people follow it. Calfeed is often adopted as a Google Calendar alternative for publishing recurring schedules to a public audience, distinct from Google Calendar's personal-account public sharing. Sports coaches use it as a lighter-weight option than full team-management apps like TeamSnap when they only need to broadcast the schedule and skip the RSVP, chat, and roster features.

Calfeed is built for youth sports coaches publishing practice and game schedules, fitness and yoga instructors with recurring class series, tutors and event organizers running seasons or tour dates, community groups including clubs, PTAs, and religious organizations, and parents broadcasting kid sports, school events, and joint-custody handoffs.

Pricing is simple: the first calendar is free. Additional calendars run on pay-as-you-go credits or a Pro subscription at $19 per month or $144 per year.

Calfeed was founded by Ryan Scherf, previously the founder of Payment, a leading mobile point-of-sale built on Stripe. Payment was bootstrapped, launched in 2015, and has been profitable from day one.

About Calfeed: Calfeed is a SaaS calendar publishing web app. Creators paste a written schedule and Calfeed turns it into a hosted, subscribable calendar feed with a stable, branded link. Audiences subscribe once from Apple Calendar, Google Calendar, or Outlook. No app install, no account required. More at calfeed.