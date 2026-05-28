Street Flavor Records And SPNDAT INC. Advance Entertainment Affordability Initiative, Setting Up Site Visits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Off the back of their landmark announcement to develop a new music city from the ground up, independent powerhouses Street Flavor Records and SPNDAT INC. confirmed the initiative has moved into its active engagement phase. The joint venture is now scheduling on-the-ground site visits with municipal officials, community leaders, and local stakeholders across a shortlist of candidate cities - a decisive step toward locking in a partner community and moving Phase I forward.

The site visits mark the shift from research to real conversation. Over the coming weeks, the venture's leadership will go directly to the people who shape each community - government leaders, economic development officials, working artists, and residents - to assess not just infrastructure and affordability, but the thing no spreadsheet can measure: a genuine, shared vision for what creativity can build.

“You can study a city on paper, but. You really need to be there in person” said Sonny Paradise, the veteran producer and industry connector heading up the initiative's site selection committee. "We're not shopping for a location. We're looking for a partner - a community that understands investing in artists isn't charity, it's an economic engine. We're sitting down with leaders who have the courage and the foresight to build something that lasts."

The“Almost Nashville" model is built to generate real, sustained cultural and economic returns - drawing talent, tourism, independent business, and creative industry investment into a community willing to go long on this partnership.

"The city that steps up won't just host this movement - it will define it," Paradise continued. "We're bringing a coalition of artists, investors, and industry people who are ready to build. Phase I is about bringing entertainment and tech first, We are encouraged by the conversations already happening."

The joint venture will carry out site visits and private consultations through the summer before making its final call. Further announcements on Phase I milestones and the selection timeline will follow.



About Street Flavor Records: Street Flavor Records is a leading independent label built on an eclectic roster and an artist-first ethos - with a track record of finding and developing groundbreaking talent from the underground up.

About SPNDAT INC.: SPNDAT INC. is a multi-faceted company interested in monetizing fractional ownership in digital artist technology.