Delhi: Retired IAS Officer Dies In Hauz Khas House Fire, Son Hurt

A fire broke out at a house in New Delhi's Hauz Khas late on Wednesday night, claiming the life of an 80-year-old retired IAS officer due to smoke inhalation, while his son sustained injuries and is currently under treatment, officials said.

An 80-year-old retired IAS officer, Dhanender Kumar, formerly served as executive director at the World Bank.

Emergency response and casualties

According to police, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at PS Hauz Khas at around 11:18 pm on May 27. Fire services and police teams responded immediately, and the blaze was extinguished with the help of two fire tenders.

Two people were shifted to the hospital following the incident. A retired IAS officer succumbed to smoke inhalation during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. His son is under treatment and is stated to be out of danger, officials said.

AC blast suspected cause of fire

Preliminary investigation suggested that the fire may have been triggered by a blast in an air conditioner's indoor unit. At the time of the incident, five people were present inside the house, including family members and domestic help.

A crime team has inspected the scene, and an electrical inspection is currently underway. Police have recorded statements of eyewitnesses and stated that no foul play is suspected at this stage. Further investigation into the incident is in progress, officials added.

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