Capitale Hosts The ADC 105Th Annual Awards Gala In New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, New York's creative community gathered beneath the landmark ceilings of Capitale for the prestigious ADC 105th Annual Awards Gala; one of the most respected and longest-running celebrations of global creative excellence.

New York, NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, New York's creative community gathered beneath the landmark ceilings of Capitale for the prestigious ADC 105th Annual Awards Gala; one of the most respected and longest-running celebrations of global creative excellence.







Photo Credit: Jenna Bascom

Bringing together leaders across advertising, design, photography, motion, digital media, illustration, fashion, experiential, and architecture, the evening marked a powerful convergence of artistry, innovation, and culture inside one of New York City's most iconic historic venues.

Originally founded in 1920, the ADC Annual Awards remains the world's oldest continuously running industry award program, recognizing groundbreaking work and exceptional craftsmanship across the global creative industries. This year, the ADC 105th Annual Awards jury selected 668 winners representing 39 countries and regions, honoring the very best in contemporary creative achievement.

Photo Credit: Jenna Bascom

Hosted inside Capitale's landmark Beaux-Arts space at 130 Bowery, the evening reflected the spirit of both institutions: a celebration of legacy, creativity, and the future of culture. From globally recognized agencies and studios to emerging independent creatives, the gala brought together an extraordinary cross-section of the international creative community for an unforgettable night in downtown Manhattan.

“Capitale has always been a space built around cultural moments and creative energy,” said Ilya Zavolunov.“Hosting the ADC 105th Annual Awards inside these walls was incredibly meaningful. To welcome some of the world's leading creative minds into a venue with such deep New York history felt like a natural alignment of legacy and innovation.”

As Capitale enters a new era under Zavolunov's stewardship, the venue continues to position itself as a destination for high-level cultural programming, fashion events, creative industry gatherings, galas, and landmark New York moments.

The ADC 105th Annual Awards Gala further cements Capitale's ongoing role at the intersection of culture, design, media, and creative excellence in New York City.

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130 Bowery New York, NY 10013