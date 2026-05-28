Storagex Wins LTG Global Award Reinforcing Its Aim To Become The Best Self-Storage Facility In Melbourne

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Recognition Highlights the StorageX Excellence in Self-Storage Solutions

Melbourne, VICTORIA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageX, an award-winning self-storage facility based in Huntingdale, Melbourne, has been honored with the LTG Global Award for Self-Storage Provider of the Year - Australia. This prestigious accolade is presented by the Luxury Travel Guide (ltgawards), recognizing StorageX Pty Ltd for its excellence in self-storage solutions at a national level.

Self storage of the year award

The LTG Global Awards celebrate the very best in the travel and tourism industry, and StorageX's achievement marks a significant milestone for the family-owned, independent facility. Competing against numerous contenders across Australia, StorageX has distinguished itself through its commitment to providing exceptional storage solutions to both residents and businesses in Melbourne's surrounding suburbs, including Clayton, Oakleigh, and Chadstone.

The award certificate, signed by the Editor in Chief of the Luxury Travel Guide, underscores StorageX's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. This recognition not only highlights the company's outstanding service but also its innovative approach to self-storage, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

"Winning the LTG Global Award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering top-notch storage solutions," said Harry Katsiabanis, Founder of StorageX. "We are incredibly proud to be recognised on an international platform, and this award motivates us to continue striving for excellence."

StorageX's success story is a testament to its unwavering focus on customer needs and its ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the self-storage industry. The facility offers a wide range of storage options, ensuring that both personal and business storage requirements are met with the highest standards of service.

For more information about StorageX's award-winning services and to read the full story, visit: /news/storagex-named-self-storage-provider-of-the-year/

storagex

Press Inquiries

Harry Katsiabanis

info [at] /

1313-1315 North Road

Huntingdale, Victoria 3166.