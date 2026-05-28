Rejuva Fresh Enhances Picopretty® Ultralight 300 With Advanced Optics & New 650Nm Handpiece

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rejuva Freshhas officially introduced major upgrades to the PicoPrettyPicosecond Laser Ultralight 300, expanding the platform's capabilities for tattoo removal, pigmentation correction, and advanced skin rejuvenation treatments.

The PicoPretty® Ultralight 300 now features a refined 650nm dye handpiece engineered to improve wavelength stability and energy consistency for difficult tattoo pigments such as green, blue, and purple inks, along with a new Android-powered 15.6-inch HD touchscreen interface designed to simplify clinic workflow and client management.

The upgrades reflect Rejuva Fresh's continued focus on practical treatment technologies that help aesthetic practices expand treatment versatility while improving operational efficiency and patient experience.

“Our goal is to help clinics perform more advanced treatments with greater precision, efficiency, and flexibility,” said Niki Wu, Clinical Expert at Rejuva Fresh.“The upgraded 650nm handpiece allows practitioners to better target difficult pigment colors while maintaining stable energy delivery and improved treatment precision. Combined with the upgraded Android-powered system, practices can streamline both treatments and workflow management.”

ENHANCED 650NM DYE HANDPIECE TECHNOLOGY

The refined 650nm handpiece incorporates solid-state dye media technology designed to improve wavelength conversion stability and reduce the efficiency loss commonly associated with traditional liquid dye systems.

The platform was also engineered to support more even energy delivery across the treatment area, helping providers improve pigment fragmentation for difficult tattoo colors such as green, blue, and purple while minimizing unnecessary thermal stress on surrounding tissue.

UPGRADED ANDROID-POWERED HD TOUCHSCREEN

The PicoPretty Ultralight 300 now includes a redesigned Android-powered HD touchscreen intended to simplify operation and streamline treatment management in busy clinic environments.

Providers can manage treatment settings, patient information, and stored treatment records directly through the system interface for faster day-to-day operation.

ADVANCED PICOSECOND PERFORMANCE

The PicoPretty Ultralight 300 continues utilizing ultra-short picosecond pulse technology designed to support efficient pigment fragmentation while minimizing unnecessary thermal impact on surrounding tissue.

A picosecond laser operating at a 650nm wavelength is highly versatile; it is excellent for both tattoo ink removal and skin rejuvenation. It uses ultra-fast acoustic pressure waves rather than intense heat to treat the skin, resulting in minimal damage to surrounding tissue.

HOW 650NM IS USED IN AESTHETICS

Skin Rejuvenation: When used with a fractional lens, the 650nm picosecond laser creates microscopic zones of injury under the skin. This triggers a natural healing process that stimulates collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores.

Tattoo Removal: This specific wavelength is highly effective for targeting warm-toned colors, making it especially good at clearing out stubborn red, yellow, and orange inks.

Pigmentation: The rapid pulses can break apart melanin to clear up unwanted blemishes, sunspots, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

To summarize this: 650nm picosecond is a true powerhouse for both skin rejuvenation and tattoo removal. By utilizing ultra-fast acoustic pressure waves instead of intense heat, it shatters pigment and triggers collagen production with virtually no damage to surrounding tissue. So it helps with much more than tattoo removal. It's an exciting wavelength for dermatologists and MedSpas.

The platform supports multiple treatment applications, including:

● Tattoo removal

● Pigmentation correction

● Melasma treatments

● Skin rejuvenation

● Acne scar treatments

● Fine lines and wrinkle reduction

● Permanent hair reduction

The system also supports multiple wavelength configurations including 1064nm, 532nm, 585nm, 650nm, and optional 755nm functionality depending on provider treatment needs.

The upgraded platform was developed to help practices stay competitive while expanding treatment capabilities across multiple skin types and aesthetic indications.

“The PicoPretty Ultralight 300's 650nm handpiece is a game-changer for skin rejuvenation and pigmentation. By delivering ultrafast acoustic shockwaves instead of intense heat, it safely triggers collagen production and remodels elastic fibers from the inside out. For my clients, it consistently delivers beautiful results-smoothing fine lines, shrinking pores, and clearing stubborn redness and blemishes without damaging the surrounding healthy skin.”

- Niki Wu, Clinical Expert

“Providers today want technology that helps them offer more treatment options without complicating clinic operations,” added Wu.“The latest upgrades to the PicoPretty Ultralight 300 were designed to improve both treatment versatility and overall practice efficiency.”

About Rejuva Fresh®

Rejuva Fresh, LLC is a leading U.S.-based developer of innovative, high-quality aesthetic equipment. Committed to technological advancement, the company provides FDA-cleared, CE-certified systems-including body sculpting machines and advanced lasers-designed to empower practitioners and maximize patient satisfaction.

For more information about the PicoPretty Ultralight 300 and other advanced technologies, please visit .

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