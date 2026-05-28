CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first quarter of 2026

28.05.2026 / 18:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG Wienerbergstrasse 9 1100 Wien, Austria FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna VAT ID: ATU 37681807 Data Processing Register No. 0607274 Press Release – Corporate News

Vienna, 28 May 2026

CPI Europe announces unaudited results for the first quarter of 2026

Real estate portfolio with a value of €8,771.0 million

EBIT increased to €138.8 million

Net profit rose to €105.5 million

Rental income totalled €145.2 million

Cash and cash equivalents at €328.6 million

Equity ratio of 47.9% and improvement in consolidated leverage ratio to 42.3% EPRA NTA per share rose to €36.30 KEY DATA Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Δ in % Rental income € million 145.2 139.0 4.4 Results of asset management € million 124.2 116.5 6.6 Results from owner-operated hotels € million 0.4 (0.9) n. a. Results of property sales € million 17.2 9.4 83.3 Results of property development € million (0.2) (0.2) (13.4) Results of operations € million 121.9 105.7 15.3 Revaluation results € million 38.2 (14.3) n. a. Operating profit (EBIT) € million 138.8 90.7 53.0 Financial results € million (19.3) (28.9) 33.3 Earnings before tax (EBT) € million 119.5 61.7 93.5 Net profit € million 105.5 47.5 ≥ +100.0 CPI Europe continued its positive development during the first quarter of 2026 and generated net profit of €105.5 million. The strategic reorientation in 2025 supported an increase in rental income to €145.2 million. This improvement resulted, above all, from the acquisition of the Czech residential portfolio CPI BYTY in November 2025 and from an increase of 2.3% in like-for-like rental income.

Revaluations (standing investments, properties under development and property sales) totalled €38.2 million. EBIT rose to €138.8 million and EBT increased to €119.5 million. Financial results improved to minus €19.3 million, in particular due to the positive non-cash valuation of interest rate derivatives and a reduction in the financing volume.

High quality property portfolio CPI Europe continued the systematic optimisation of its real estate portfolio and closed strategic property sales with a total value of €33.7 million during the first quarter of 2026.

The CPI Europe property portfolio included 357 properties with a combined value of €8,771.0 million and 3.8 million sqm of rentable space as of 31 March 2026. The occupancy rate equalled 93.5% and the gross return 6.7%.

Robust balance sheet CPI Europe had a robust balance sheet structure as of 31 March 2026 with an equity ratio of 47.9% and a consolidated leverage ratio of 42.3% (31 December 2025: 42.8%). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €328.6 million.

The IFRS book value per share rose to €33.02. The EPRA NTA per share increased to €36.30 at the end of March 2026 and reflects the net profit recorded for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Outlook CPI Europe intends to concentrate primarily on the further optimisation of the standing investment portfolio in 2026. Focal points will include the recently acquired residential portfolio in the Czech Republic and the expansion of the retail park portfolio. At the same time, CPI Europe plans to continue the sale of properties that are not compatible with the portfolio strategy. Opportunistic acquisitions will also be pursued unchanged to drive the company's growth.

The interim financial report by CPI Europe as of 31 March 2026 is available on the company's website under cpi-europe.

Results notification as of 31 March 2026 by S IMMO AG S IMMO AG published its results for the first quarter of 2026 on 27 May 2026. The property portfolio included 105 properties with a book value of €3,207.5 million, an occupancy rate of 91.1% and an overall rental yield of 6.9% at the end of the reporting quarter.

Total revenues amounted to €89.2 million in the first quarter and reflected the property sales in 2025. Rental income was stable year-on-year at €55.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. The improvement in EBIT resulted, in particular, from positive property valuations of €2.9 million and a decline in administrative expenses to €54.7 million. Net profit for the period equalled €28.5 million and reflected the improvement in operating results as well as non-cash negative effects from financial results and taxes.

S IMMO's results notification as of 31 March 2026 is available on the company's website under simmoag. The results notification is only available in German.

For additional information contact: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

CPI Europe AG

Simone Korbelius

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S IMMO AG

Sylwia Milke

... For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe You can also follow us on LinkedIn . 28.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

