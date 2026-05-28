Ashok Gehlot Urges Rajasthan Govt To Resume Udan Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, urging the immediate and effective resumption of the free sanitary napkin distribution programme under the Udan scheme.

In his letter, Gehlot expressed concern over the prolonged disruption of the scheme and highlighted the serious impact on the health and dignity of girls and women across Rajasthan.

He stated that the unavailability of sanitary napkins often forces many adolescent girls and women, particularly in rural and economically weaker sections, to resort to unsafe alternatives, increasing the risk of infections and long-term health complications.

Gehlot recalled that the Congress government launched the 'I Am Shakti Udan Scheme' in 2021 to ensure menstrual hygiene and dignity for women and girls.

Under the initiative, millions of beneficiaries across Rajasthan received free sanitary napkins every month.

“Menstrual hygiene is not merely a welfare issue but a matter of women's health, dignity, and equality.

“No girl or woman should be compelled to compromise her health because of lack of access to basic menstrual hygiene products,” Gehlot said.

He said the Udan scheme had become a vital support system for lakhs of beneficiaries and contributed significantly towards improving awareness and reducing social stigma associated with menstruation.

“The scheme launched during our government was designed to empower women and ensure their health and confidence. It is unfortunate that such an important initiative has remained stalled for a long time,” Gehlot stated.

The former Chief Minister urged the state government to restart the scheme comprehensively, ensure compliance with recent Supreme Court directives on menstrual hygiene, and expand its benefits to all women.

He also called for widespread awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and rural areas to promote menstrual health education.

“Menstrual hygiene must be treated as a public health priority. The government should act with urgency and sensitivity so that every woman and girl in Rajasthan has access to safe and hygienic menstrual care,” Gehlot added.