Alessian Triumphs With Four International Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boutique Professional Services Consultancy Recognised for Excellence in Financial Modeling and Client Success

London, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alessian, a high-impact Professional Services Consultancy founded by Entrepreneur Tariq Baha, has achieved recognition by winning four prestigious international awards.







Tariq Baha, Founder of Alessian



Titan Business Awards: Entrepreneur - Professional Services (Silver)

Titan Business Awards: Product and Services - Professional Services (Silver)

Stevie's International Business Awards: Company of the Year, Business and Professional Services - Small (Silver) The Globee Business Excellence Awards: Achievement in Professional Services & Consulting Excellence (Bronze)

These awards underscore Alessian's commitment to delivering clear financial insights and results-driven solutions, which have been pivotal in achieving strong revenue growth. The consultancy's unique approach has not only propelled its growth but has also facilitated exceptional growth for its clients.

Established in October 2019 by Tariq Baha, Alessian was born out of a need to address the challenges faced by businesses struggling with inconsistent data, time-consuming manual processes, and limited visibility over financial performance. The consultancy's team leverages over 20 years of experience to demystify complex financial data, empowering businesses to meet their performance goals.

Alessian provides CFOs, M&A advisors, and finance teams within mid-market and private equity-backed businesses with streamlined sales reporting, insightful management reports, cost management analysis, and operational KPI reporting. This comprehensive suite of services ensures that clients receive actionable insights to drive their business success.

Feedback from global clients has been overwhelmingly positive, establishing a 100% recommendation rate. The consultancy's impact is further highlighted by a testimonial from a satisfied client:

“Alessian helped us turn a long-standing ambition into a practical, repeatable forecasting process. Their expertise in building a three-statement model, combined with integrated valuation and scenario planning capabilities, has given us greater confidence in both our short- and long-term financial outlook. They've become a trusted extension of our finance team.”

Alessian's achievements reflect its dedication to excellence and specialism in management reporting and financial forecasting. The consultancy continues to set new standards in the industry by investing in new technology, including AI, to provide clients with solutions for management reporting and financial forecasting, while also strengthening its team. This commitment provides unparalleled support to businesses seeking to optimise their financial performance and achieve sustainable growth.

Tariq Baha says: "Winning these awards highlights the incredible work the Alessian team has delivered to empower businesses with results-driven solutions to improve their financial reporting and forecasting."

About Alessian

Established in 2019 and headquartered in London, Alessian is a dynamic professional services consultancy specialising in financial modelling, model review, and financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Led by founder and Entrepreneur Tariq Baha, an ACA chartered accountant and CFA Charterholder, the business has achieved continuous growth since inception. Alessian's commitment to client excellence is defined by its core values: articulating complex financial data clearly, delivering a high standard of robust work, and empowering clients to align their strategic goals across finance and operations. The firm works with a diverse, global client base, including private equity-backed companies in industries such as managed IT services, healthcare, and real estate investment. With 10% of its current business coming from international clients, Alessian is poised for further global expansion in the Middle East, Canada, and Australia.

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Tariq Baha

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