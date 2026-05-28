Kering - Annual General Meeting Of May 28, 2026: Approval Of All Resolutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Post-AGM press release - May 28 2026

PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2026

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 28, 2026:

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS

The Annual General Meeting of Kering was held on May 28, 2026, at the Group's headquarters, 40, rue de Sèvres, Paris 7e.

Kering shareholders approved all resolutions submitted for their vote including the distribution, in respect of financial year 2025, of an ordinary cash dividend of €3.00 per share and an exceptional cash dividend of €1.00 per share related to the disposal of Kering Beauté to L'Oréal.

An interim ordinary dividend of €1.25 per share was paid on January 15, 2026. The balance of the ordinary dividend, amounting to €1.75 per share, will be paid on June 4, 2026, on positions determined on the evening of June 3, 2026. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be the morning of June 2, 2026. The exceptional dividend payment will also be paid according to the same timetable.

In addition, shareholders approved the renewal, for a four-year term, of the terms of office of two directors, Ms. Véronique Weill and Mr. Serge Weinberg. Shareholders also approved, for the same term, the appointment of two new directors, Ms. Marie-Hélène Chenut et Mr. Laurent Kleitman.

Following this General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Kering comprises 13 members, of whom 64% are independent and 45% are women, excluding the two directors representing employees. Five nationalities are represented on the Board: American, British, Chinese, French and Italian.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 ... Pénélope Linage +33 (0)6 76 09 42 10 ... Analysts/investors Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 ... Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16 ...

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Post-AGM press release - May 28 2026