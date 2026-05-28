Husky Technologies Appoints Mohammad Kanaan As Chief Financial Officer And Karen Stone As Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOLTON, Ontario, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) today announced the appointments of Mohammad Kanaan as Chief Financial Officer and Karen Stone as Chief Human Resources Officer of Husky Technologies TM (“Husky” or the“Company”), a GPGI business. Mr. Kanaan and Ms. Stone will join the Company effective June 8 and June 22, 2026, respectively. The appointments add significant financial and human resources expertise to Husky's leadership team, reinforcing GPGI's commitment to building a world-class management team at the Husky business and accelerating the Company's growth strategy through the Resolute Operating System.

Dave Cote, GPGI's Executive Chairman, said,“We are thrilled to welcome Mohammad and Karen to Husky. Both are proven leaders with significant global experience that will accelerate the cultural transformation Rob is leading across the business. We remain focused on doing the things necessary to position Husky to achieve its full potential as a high-performing company – and the addition of Mohammad and Karen represent a big step in that process.”

Robert Domodossola, President and CEO of Husky, continued,“Bringing Mohammad and Karen onto our leadership team is a significant milestone for Husky. I look forward to partnering with Mohammad to instill a culture of financial rigor and operational discipline, and with Karen to build the world-class team and high-performance culture that will power our next phase of growth. These are exactly the right leaders for this moment.”

Mohammad Kanaan is a senior finance executive with more than 20 years of international experience across global manufacturing, energy services, and management consulting. He joins Husky from Carrier Global Corporation, where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the Replacement Components (Aftermarket) division, overseeing complex supply chain operations and a global P&L of over $1 billion. He has held progressively senior leadership roles at Schlumberger and Deloitte Canada, where he spearheaded major finance transformations and margin expansion initiatives in complex, multinational environments. Mr. Kanaan holds an Executive MBA from Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

Karen Stone is a senior human resources executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global organizations through transformation, complex integrations, and leadership and operating model redesign. She joins from Fortune 200 company WESCO International, where she served as Vice President, Human Resources. There, Ms. Stone was instrumental in the successful $4.5 billion merger with Anixter, where her leadership contributed to delivering more than $300 million in cost synergies ahead of schedule. Ms. Stone holds CHRO Certificate and Executive Compensation Strategies credentials from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and an Honours BA in Labour Relations and Economics from McMaster University.

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry platform for companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.

About Husky, a GPGI Company

Founded in 1953, Husky is a technology pioneer that enables the delivery of essential needs to the global community with industry-leading expertise and service. Husky is a leader in highly engineered equipment and aftermarket services. Husky's products are used to manufacture a wide range of plastic products, including beverage and food containers, medical devices, and consumer electronic parts. Husky provides comprehensive and integrated systems solutions that are comprised of injection molding machines, molds, hot runners, controllers, and auxiliaries. For more information, please visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to those identified under the headings“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by GPGI, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the leadership transitions discussed above and our future plans and strategies for the Husky business, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "outlook," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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