Deadline Alert: Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (“Regencell” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RGC ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR REGENCELL INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 31, 2025, Regencell disclosed that“following recent volatility in the market for [its] Ordinary Shares, the Company received correspondence and a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ'), indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in [its] Ordinary Shares.” The Company further stated that“[t]he DOJ has requested the production of documents and communications concerning these and other corporate operational, financial and accounting matters” and that the Company“expect[s] to continue to incur significant legal costs and other expenses in connection with responding to the investigation” and“may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of [its] insurance coverage, if any, related to the investigation.”

On this news, Regencell's stock price fell $3.09, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 per share on November 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (2) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company's ordinary shares exposed Regencell's investors to significant financial risk; (3) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Regencell securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .