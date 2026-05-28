Delhi Man's Life Saved After OTC Drugs Cause Rare Skin Condition

A 65-year-old Delhi resident developed a rare and life-threatening skin condition, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis), after self-medicating with over-the-counter medicines for fever. Doctors at Aakash Healthcare successfully saved his life following a 20-day intensive multidisciplinary treatment despite nearly 50 per cent skin involvement and severe complications.

Patient's Critical Condition and Treatment

Sanjeev Kumar, who was admitted in a critical state, presented with rapidly progressing blisters covering nearly 50 per cent of his body, including his trunk, limbs, and mucosal surfaces such as the mouth, throat, and genitals. The condition had developed within days after he consumed over-the-counter medications for fever, suspected to include antibiotics and painkillers.

Recognising the severity early, the emergency team initiated an aggressive and coordinated treatment plan. With dermatology confirming Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), high-dose steroid therapy was promptly started.

Multidisciplinary Medical Intervention

Given the involvement of the eyes, ophthalmologists intervened with an advanced amniotic membrane graft procedure to protect vision and prevent long-term complications. The patient was managed under strict barrier nursing protocols to minimise infection risk due to extensive skin loss. He received broad-spectrum antibiotics to tackle secondary infections, including a confirmed urinary infection caused by Enterococcus species. Daily sterile dressings, intensive fluid management, nutritional support, and tight blood sugar control, critical due to his diabetic status, were meticulously maintained over a 20-day hospital stay.

Despite the high mortality risk associated with TEN, often compounded by complications such as sepsis, pneumonia, and multi-organ failure, the patient responded positively to treatment and was eventually discharged in stable condition.

Expert Commentary on the Case

"Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis is one of the most severe forms of drug reactions we encounter. In this case, nearly half of the patient's skin barrier was compromised, putting him at extreme risk of infections and organ failure. Early diagnosis, timely steroid therapy, and rigorous supportive care, especially infection control and wound management, were critical in saving his life," said Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare.

"This case highlights the importance of rapid response, clinical expertise, and seamless teamwork across specialities. Managing TEN is akin to treating severe burn patients as it requires precision, vigilance, and compassion at every step. We are proud of our team for delivering a positive outcome in such a complex and life-threatening condition," said Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare.

About Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) and TEN

TEN and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome are rare but serious hypersensitivity reactions, most commonly triggered by medications such as antibiotics and painkillers. They lead to widespread skin blistering, peeling, and mucosal involvement, often requiring intensive care. If not treated promptly, these conditions can result in life-threatening complications, including sepsis, respiratory distress, and multi-organ failure.

A Warning Against Self-Medication

Dr Saroj Kumar Yadav, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, shared a public advisory and said, "Many people think that over-the-counter medicines are completely safe, but this case shows that even a simple pill taken without medical advice can lead to a life-threatening reaction. Early symptoms should never be ignored, and self-medication must be strictly avoided. Timely hospital care can make the difference between life and death." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)