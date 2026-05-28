Rajouri Anti-Terror Operation Enters Sixth Day As Joint Forces Launch Fresh Assault

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, May 28 (IANS) The anti-terrorist operation in J&K's Rajouri district, code-named 'Operation Sheruwali', entered its sixth day on Thursday as the joint forces launched a fresh assault on terrorist hideouts in the cordoned-off area.

Reports earlier said three Pakistani terrorists, including two hardcore most-wanted terrorists identified as Hamza and Iliyas Fauzi, are trapped in the cordoned-off Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan forests.

Thursday's assault came a day after the GOC-in-C of Northern Command, Lt General Pratik Sharma, reviewed the operation underway in the area.

Officials said the fresh assault is intended to narrow down the cordon to eliminate terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

“Firing and MGL assaults resulted in plumes of smoke rising from the forested areas, indicating that the targeted locations were struck during the operation.

“Joint forces, which were following blood stains believed to have been left behind by the fleeing terrorists on Monday, have been closely tracking the suspected movement of the terrorists.

“On Monday, security forces busted a hideout after a brief exchange of fire amid the strengthening of the cordon around the area where blood stains were detected.

“Backed by helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs, joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces are conducting extensive searches in the adjoining areas. The cordon around the operation zone has been further strengthened with the induction of additional troops,” officials said.

More security forces have been rushed to the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan forests, while intensified vehicle checks on roads leading to the area continued for the sixth day on Thursday.

On Saturday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan belt after a joint team launched the operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area based on specific information about the movement of suspected terrorists.

The operation led to a brief exchange of fire after contact was established with the terrorists, prompting security forces to continue extensive searches in the forested area.