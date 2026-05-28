PROACTIS SA - Press Release 28.05.2026 (AFR report publication)

Press Release

Postponement of publication of results and Annual Financial Report for the year ending January 31, 2026

Paris, France - (28 May 2026) - PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) announces the postponement of the publication, originally scheduled for May 29, 2026, of its results and Annual Financial Report for the year ended January 31, 2026.

A significant proportion of Proactis SA's revenue is with related parties within the wider Proactis Group (defined as PROACTIS TOPCO LIMITED and its subsidiaries). Further, the financing arrangements for the wider Proactis Group (which includes PROACTIS SA and its subsidiaries) are managed by PROACTIS TOPCO LIMITED (the ultimate majority parent company of PROACTIS SA). Therefore, the auditors of PROACTIS SA place reliance on the audit of PROACTIS TOPCO LIMITED. There have been delays in finalising the audit of PROACTIS TOPCO LIMITED and therefore the audit and approval of the Annual Financial Report for PROACTIS SA for the year ending January 31, 2026 has been delayed and the publication of its results has been postponed.

PROACTIS SA and PROACTIS TOPCO LIMITED have already taken the necessary steps to complete the audits as quickly as possible.

PROACTIS SA will announce the next publication dates in a press release in the near future.

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About Proactis SA ( ), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: ...

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Attachment

PROACTIS SA - Press Release 28.05.2026 (AFR report publication)