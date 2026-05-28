AMADEUS FIRE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Amadeus Fire AG approves all agenda items by clear majorities and provides the Group with new Authorised Capital 2026

28.05.2026 / 17:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by clear majorities and provides the Group with new Authorised Capital 2026 Frankfurt/Main, 28 th May 2026 Amadeus Fire AG (ISIN: DE0005093108, Prime Standard) successfully held the Annual General Meeting today in a virtual format. The event was broadcast live from Frankfurt/Main and enabled all shareholders to participate comfortably and securely from any location. Transparent dialogue with shareholders

During the virtual Annual General Meeting, shareholders were able to ask their questions live. All contributions were answered comprehensively and transparently by the Management Board. The Management Board took the time to address all concerns and provided insights into current business developments as well as the Company's strategic priorities. The questions and constructive feedback underline shareholders' interest in and commitment to Amadeus Fire AG. Confidence in management and corporate governance

All agenda items put to the vote were approved by overwhelming majorities. Of particular note is the approval (78.17 %) of the provision of new Authorised Capital 2026 of up to 30 % of the existing share capital over the next five years, to replace the previous Authorised Capital 2021. The discharge of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2025 was approved by very large majorities, as was the remuneration report for the Management Board and Supervisory Board that is submitted for an annual vote. The election of the auditor for the financial year 2026 and the auditor for sustainability reporting also met with broad approval, as did the new election and re-election of shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board for the next three years. The proposal by the Management Board and Supervisory Board, in view of the negative consolidated result, not to pay a dividend and to carry forward the net retained profit of Amadeus Fire AG (German GAAP (HGB)) to new account, was approved by almost 100% (99.88%). These results reflect shareholders' confidence in responsible corporate management and the strategic direction of the Amadeus Fire Group, even in economically turbulent and challenging times. Strategic outlook

Despite a persistently challenging economic environment, the Amadeus Fire Group remains on track in the first quarter of 2026. The Group continues to invest selectively in digital transformation, particularly in modern learning platforms and IT infrastructure, to strengthen the Group-wide 'Corporate AI Learning' initiative. These investments provide the basis for sustainable growth and strengthen competitiveness in a changing market environment. The Management Board reaffirmed the guidance for the financial year 2026 and expects consolidated revenue between €362 million and €394 million as well as operating EBITA* of between €20 million and €31 million.

*Explanations of the alternative performance measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 on page 2, in the first footnote below the key figures table. About Amadeus Fire

The stock listed Amadeus Fire Group (ISIN: DE0005093108, Prime Standard), headquartered in Frankfurt/Main, is one of Germany's leading providers of personnel services and professional training. The focus is on placing specialised professionals and executives, as well as on training and further education in the commercial and IT sectors. Temporary employment, recruitment, interim and project management are among the services offered in the Personnel Services segment, as well as publicly funded, practice-oriented training courses for private individuals and companies in the Training segment. Further information on the Amadeus Fire Group is available at:

Contact:

Jörg Peters

Head of Investor Relations

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+49 69 96 87 61 80 28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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