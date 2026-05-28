PMK Leader Ramadoss Urges TN Govt To Appoint Permanent DGP Without Delay

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 28 (IANS) PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately appoint a permanent Director General of Police (DGP), stressing that prolonged interim leadership in the police force could affect administrative stability and law-and-order management in the state.

In a statement, Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu has been functioning for several months without a full-time DGP, with the police department continuing under temporary leadership.

He said the delay in appointing a permanent police chief was a matter of concern at a time when the state was facing multiple law-and-order and public safety challenges.

Citing the Supreme Court's guidelines on police reforms, Ramadoss said the State government was duty-bound to follow the statutory procedures governing the appointment of senior police officials.

He urged the government to immediately select a suitable officer from the three-member panel recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and appoint a permanent DGP for Tamil Nadu.

According to the PMK leader, a stable and independent police leadership was essential for ensuring effective policing and strengthening public confidence in the law enforcement system.

"Strong and stable police leadership is necessary to discharge critical responsibilities such as protecting women and children, tackling rising crime, maintaining communal harmony, ensuring public safety, and strengthening the rule of law," he said.

Ramadoss further noted that the absence of a permanent DGP could impact decision-making and administrative continuity within the police department. He added that Tamil Nadu required a capable and experienced police chief who could lead the force efficiently during a period of increasing social and security concerns.

Calling for an immediate decision, the PMK founder urged the state government to appoint the new DGP within the next few days by selecting the "best and most competent" officer from the UPSC-recommended list.

He also appealed to all political parties, particularly opposition parties, to extend non-partisan cooperation in the appointment process so that the functioning of the police administration remains free from political interference.

"To safeguard the people of Tamil Nadu, uphold the rule of law, and ensure administrative stability within the police force, the government should proceed without further delay in appointing a permanent DGP," Ramadoss added