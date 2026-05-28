Delhi-NCR Receives Showers As Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Scorching Heat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Delhi-NCR finally received the much-awaited rainfall on Thursday, as thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate showers lashed several parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas in the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy skies over Delhi-NCR with one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, during the evening and night at many places.

A hailstorm is also likely at isolated places.

The rains brought significant relief to residents after days of severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures hovering above 44 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall occurred under the influence of a Western Disturbance and an upper-air cyclonic circulation.

Parts of Delhi witnessed intense thunderstorm activity, with strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph.

Many areas reported light to moderate rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and improved air quality.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecast partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy by the evening of May 28, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

The prediction came true, with scattered showers reported across North, South, East, West, and Central Delhi, as well as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday initially remained high at 40-42 degrees Celsius but dropped noticeably after the rain.

The IMD has predicted further cooling in the coming days, with maximum temperatures likely to settle between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius on Friday and 34 and 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Minimum temperatures are also expected to drop to 22-25 degrees Celsius, providing pleasant weather.

The rainfall has brought respite from the prolonged heatwave that gripped the region.

However, the accompanying strong winds and lightning prompted the IMD to issue warnings about possible damage to trees, power lines, and vulnerable structures.

Residents were advised to stay indoors during peak thunderstorm activity, avoid standing under trees, and unplug electrical appliances.

This early pre-rainy season activity signals the advancing Southwest Monsoon, which has already advanced over parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD expects continued thunderstorm activity with light to moderate rainfall over Delhi-NCR during the next three to four days.

Local authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious of waterlogging in low-lying areas and follow traffic advisories.

The rain has also boosted hopes for better agricultural prospects in surrounding regions and improved overall weather comfort for the capital's residents after an extremely hot May.