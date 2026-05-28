'PM Awas Yojana Changed Our Lives,' Say Vadodara Residents

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, May 28 (IANS) Thousands of families in Vadodara are seeing their dream of owning a house come true under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Beneficiaries of the scheme expressed happiness and gratitude after moving into their own houses.

Interacting with IANS, they said the housing initiative has brought major changes to their lives and provided them with security, dignity, and stability. The quality of life of beneficiaries has improved significantly.

People who earlier did not have permanent homes said they are now living safely in their own houses because of the government scheme. Many beneficiaries shared that due to weak financial conditions, buying or building a house had always seemed impossible. However, financial assistance provided under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana helped them fulfil their long-awaited dream.

Bhavan Joshi, one of the beneficiaries, said the scheme gave his family a sense of relief and confidence for the future. He said owning a permanent house has improved their quality of life and reduced many daily struggles.

Another beneficiary, Falguni Joshi, said the scheme has brought happiness and security to her family. She stated that earlier, they faced uncertainty regarding housing, but now they are able to live with respect in their own home.

Vijay Mistry, who also received benefits under the scheme, praised the government for supporting economically weaker families. He said many poor families who could never imagine owning a house are now becoming homeowners because of the initiative.

Dr. Satish Priyadarshi, another beneficiary, described the housing scheme as a major support system for middle and lower-income families. He said the scheme has positively impacted the lives of many people in Vadodara and provided them with better living conditions.

The beneficiaries also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office and extended their best wishes to him. They said several welfare schemes introduced during his tenure have directly benefited common people, especially the poor and economically weaker sections of society.