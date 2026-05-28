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Starbucks Marketing Blunder Complicates South Korea's Elections

Starbucks Marketing Blunder Complicates South Korea's Elections


2026-05-28 11:31:51
(MENAFN- Asia Times) When Shinsegae Group chairman Chung Yong-jin bowed before cameras in Seoul on May 26, 2026, it marked his second public apology in two weeks.

The controversy stemmed from a Starbucks Korea promotion launched on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising, promoting a large tumbler branded as a“tank” while marketing the date itself as“Tank Day.”

Given the historical association between army tanks and the 1980 Gwangju crackdown, the campaign immediately triggered national outrage.

Shinsegae later acknowledged“a lack of social and historical sensitivity.”

The tumbler itself appears to have existed long before the controversy erupted.

The“tank” tumbler was reportedly sold as early as December 31, 2022, as part of Starbucks Korea's 2023 New Year Classic Tumbler lineup, while product reviews and blog posts discussing the item appeared across multiple dates well before the current election season. Starbucks Korea also stated that similar“tank” tumblers had been sold in other countries, a claim seemingly supported by Starbucks Australia product listings.

The intensity of the political reaction, however, cannot be explained by the marketing blunder alone. The broader explanation lies in the political timing. South Korea heads into a deeply polarized national election on June 3.

A businessman with a political identity

Chung Yong-jin is not merely a businessman.

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Asia Times

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