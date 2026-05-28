Delhi Plans Pilot Run With 2 Hydrogen Buses Under DTC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) In a major step towards advancing clean and sustainable public transportation, the Delhi government is set to operationalise hydrogen fuel cell buses in coordination with DTC and NTPC as part of a next-generation green mobility initiative, said Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

“Delhi is steadily moving towards clean, future-ready public mobility solutions. Hydrogen fuel technology represents an important step in our journey towards sustainable and environmentally responsible transport systems,” he said.

The Minister said,“Through collaboration with organisations such as NTPC, we are exploring innovative pathways to introduce advanced zero-emission technologies that can strengthen Delhi's public transport network while contributing to cleaner air and a greener future.”

The initiative aims to introduce advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology into Delhi's public transport ecosystem, complementing the city's ongoing clean mobility transition and reinforcing efforts to adopt low-emission, environmentally sustainable transport solutions.

As part of the proposed operational framework, an initial deployment of hydrogen fuel-cell buses is underway in coordination with NTPC. The buses are proposed to operate under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, with DTC facilitating operational deployment, said an official statement.

Under the proposed arrangement, operational expenditure at approved GCC rates would be borne by DTC, while support for costs beyond the GCC framework is being explored through NTPC's CSR support mechanism and other appropriate arrangements in consultation with the concerned agencies.

Simultaneously, the Delhi Government, DTC, NTPC, and other stakeholders are working to finalise operational modalities and a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the commencement of hydrogen fuel cell bus operations in the National Capital, the statement said.

The initiative reflects a collaborative approach towards accelerating the adoption of emerging clean fuel technologies in urban transport, said Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Hydrogen fuel cell buses are globally recognised for their zero tailpipe emissions, operational efficiency, and potential to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of large metropolitan transit systems, he said.