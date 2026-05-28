Messi Statue Crisis: How Kolkata Plans To Relocate 70-Foot Structure In One Piece Football News

A giant 70-foot statue of football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata has suddenly become a major public safety concern after engineers discovered the massive structure was swaying in the wind. Installed during Messi's GOAT India Tour in December 2025, the golden statue along VIP Road in Lake Town quickly became a landmark for football fans across India. But now, just months later, authorities are preparing a complex emergency removal operation involving industrial cables, heavy-duty ropes, and a massive 40-tonne crane. Officials say the structure's integrity has been compromised, while nearby roads, heavy traffic, and even an underground subway have made the removal operation extremely risky. The statue currently remains tied down with ropes and surrounded by barricades as authorities race to prevent a possible disaster. In this video: 00:00 – Kolkata's Giant Messi Statue Sparks Safety Concerns 02:29 – Engineers Discover 70-Foot Structure Swaying in Wind 03:00 – VIP Road Barricaded Amid Emergency Safety Measures 05:52 - Base Height May Be Reduced to 5 Feet

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