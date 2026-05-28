H1 Receives $40M Investment In Round Led By CVS Health Ventures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) H1 helps healthcare players transform operations with AI

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 recently received a $40M investment in a round led by CVS Health Ventures, the venture capital investment platform of CVS Health dedicated to driving health care innovation and digital disruption. The investment follows several successful projects that CVS Health and H1 have collaborated on, including a new AI model leading to a substantial improvement in health care provider directory accuracy, helping people connect with health care providers more quickly.

“CVS Health has a long-standing commitment to improving access to care and this collaboration represents another step in our mission to develop industry-leading solutions that simplify the healthcare experience,” said Justin Brock, Partner at CVS Health Ventures.“We are excited to see how H1's data and AI capabilities can further drive efficiency and improve the consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem."

H1's mission is to connect the world to the right doctor. The company is known for its AI-powered platform that helps identify and engage the right doctors for critical workflows across pharmaceutical, health plan, health system and technology companies. 85% of the top 20 pharma companies and 9 out of 10 of the top health plans are H1 customers. The fast-growing company is profitable and well on its way to operating as an above Rule of 40 company in 2026.

"This collaboration with CVS Health Ventures further enables H1 to achieve its mission of connecting the world to the right doctor,” said Ariel Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of H1.“Making an impact on hundreds of millions of Americans every day is exactly why we started H1 and we are proud to work with CVS Health to improve how patients and health care providers access care.”

About H1

H1 is an AI-powered platform that helps identify and engage the right doctors for critical workflows across pharma, health plan, health system, and technology companies. At the core of the platform is H1's Doctor Graph-a structured representation of physician identity, expertise, relationships, and behavioral signals, creating a powerful network effect as it is continuously enriched by participants across the healthcare ecosystem. Built on one of the world's largest and most comprehensive global datasets of healthcare professionals, H1 combines deep healthcare data with agentic AI workflows to power critical workflows across drug development, medical and commercial engagement, care navigation, and provider data and network intelligence. Today, 85% of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 9 out of 10 of the top health plans trust H1 as a critical partner in building a healthier future for all.

About CVS Health Ventures

CVS Health Ventures is a dedicated corporate venture capital fund that works with high-potential, early-stage and growth-stage companies focused on making health care more accessible, affordable, and simple. The company focuses on investments that transform care delivery and focus on whole person care, consumer-centric health, and disruptive technology enablement. CVS Health Ventures' goal is to enable promising entrepreneurs to scale more quickly and effectively through access to their unmatched enterprise capabilities and consumer touchpoints, while offering expertise and insights from their company's unique perspective. For more information, visit cvshealthventures

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CONTACT: Media contacts: Ethan Slavin CVS Health... 860- 273- 6095 Michelle Faulkner Big Swing for H1... 617-510-6998