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Sino Biological's Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Supports Tencent AI For Life Sciences Lab's Protein Design Study Published In Nature Communications
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Sino Biological
/ Key word(s): Financial
Sino Biological's Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Supports Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab's Protein Design Study Published in Nature Communications
28.05.2026 / 16:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HOUSTON, TEXAS - May 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047) has announced that its gene synthesis and cell-free protein expression workflow was used in a recent study by Tencent AI for Life Sciences Lab published in Nature Communications, enabling rapid experimental validation of AI-designed proteins with improved activity, stability, and multifunctionality. Bridging AI Protein Design and Experimental Validation Artificial intelligence has significantly accelerated protein amino acid sequence design, however, translating these computational designs into functional proteins remains a key challenge in protein engineering. Protein activity, stability, folding, and expression are influenced by complex structural and biochemical factors, often leading to discrepancies between in silico predictions and experimental outcomes. To address this gap, the study introduced an Ontology Reinforcement Iteration (ORI) framework, integrating protein ontology with reinforcement learning from wet-lab feedback. Experimental data, including protein expression levels and functional activity, were continuously fed back into the model enabling iterative optimization of protein sequences and improved design accuracy. Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Accelerates the AI Design Loop The researchers subsequently utilized Sino Biological's XPressMAXTM Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit to enable rapid protein expression and functional screening. Protein-coding sequences cloned into the kit's expression vector and added to the proprietary cell-free reaction system supported rapid design–build–test cycles. Using this workflow, the team engineered a lysozyme with over 100-fold higher activity than the natural enzyme, developed a thermostable chitinase retaining activity at 85°C, and successfully expressed bifunctional enzymes with improved performance compared with naturally occurring multifunctional enzymes. XPressMAXTM Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit Key features include:
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News Source: Sino Biological
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sino Biological
|United States
|ISIN:
|CNE100004Q23
|EQS News ID:
|2335390
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2335390 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
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