Amit Shah Unveils Rs 340 Crore Projects In Gandhinagar Constituency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 340 crore in the Kalol and Gandhinagar (North) Assembly constituencies in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and also inaugurated a primary school.

Development Projects in Gandhinagar

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that in the past 10 days, he had the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in two Assembly constituencies of Gandhinagar district.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the work of developing gardens and ponds in every village of the Kalol and Gandhinagar (North) Assembly constituencies of Gandhinagar district would also be completed.

He said that villages will now have small libraries, which will help keep the youth away from bad habits and contribute to the development of their personalities. Shah said that sports, libraries, and gardens are essential for the development of a well-rounded personality. He added that equal emphasis has been laid on building clean villages, ponds, gardens, and carrying out tree plantation drives.

Gujarat Model and National Expansion

He said that the development campaign initiated by PM Modi in Gujarat twenty-five years ago has now reached its He expressed confidence that the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency would become the most developed parliamentary constituency in the country.

Noting that the journey of development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat continues uninterrupted, the Minister said that the Modi government has completed 12 years in office, and during this period, the Gujarat model of development has been expanded from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gangasagar to Somnath. Shah said that as a result of this, today the party is in power across nearly 80 per cent of the country's geographical area.

Action on Infiltration and Border Security

Shah added that from Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Gangasagar in West Bengal, along the entire course of the holy Ganga, it is Prime Minister Modi and the party who have worked to ensure the spread of saffron influence.

Fencing the Bangladesh Border

During the Bengal elections, Shah said, the party had promised that once the government was formed in West Bengal, the work of fencing the Bangladesh border would begin immediately. He said that fencing and developing anti-infiltration infrastructure along the Bangladesh border is a priority of our government.

He said that West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari handed over 600 hectares of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within seven days of the formation of the government. He added that 121 hectares of land for the Chicken's Neck Corridor had also been handed over to the Central government.

Policy on Infiltrators

He said that during the rule of the previous government in Bengal, infiltration used to take place every day, but now infiltrators have started returning on their own. Shah said that the West Bengal government has now established detention centres.

Shah stated that the government wants those who entered India illegally through infiltration to return to the places from where they came. He added that if they return voluntarily, the West Bengal government will neither file cases against them nor hinder their return, and will instead assist them in going back. He expressed hope that infiltrators would return on their own, even before the identification campaign begins.

Shah said that the government is committed to identifying and expelling every infiltrator from the country.

Committee on Demographic Change

He said that this is the reason why Prime Minister Modi constituted a high-level committee on demographic change. The minister said that the committee will conduct a comprehensive study of artificial demographic changes taking place across the country, the reasons behind them, and measures to prevent them.

He added that if there is a need to enact any law for this purpose, the committee will also make recommendations accordingly. He said that the committee will submit its report within one year, and the government will work firmly to prevent artificial demographic changes. (ANI)

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