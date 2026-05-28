French Open: Cerundolo Scripts A Huge Upset, Sends Sinner Packing From Paris

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, May 28 (IANS) Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo cause a huge sensation in the French Open on Thursday, by stunning World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the second round, ending 'the Italian star's attempt to complete the Career Grand Slam in a physically-draining 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 defeat at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Sinner appeared on course for victory when he led 5-1 in the third set of his second-round match, but he soon began to appear to struggle with cramp in a dramatic turn of events. The 24-year-old Italian twice failed to serve out the match and also required an off-court medical timeout at 5-4, 0/40.

From that moment, Sinner was unable to recover his physical condition, and Cerundolo took full advantage, claiming 18 of the final 20 games to seal the biggest upset of the 2026 season so far. The Argentine, who is competing as the World No. 56, is the first man to oust the top seed at the clay-court major before the third round since Karol Kucera in 2000.

“It's tough for him," Cerundolo said of Sinner. "I couldn't win more than three games in a set, so I was a little bit lucky. He deserved to win this match, and then I don't know what happened. But I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers.”

With Roland Garros the only Grand Slam title missing from his collection, Sinner was aiming to become just the seventh man to complete the Career Grand Slam in the Open Era. The Italian was also riding a career-best 30-match winning streak, having swept all five ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2026.

Despite struggling physically, Sinner was able to show his shotmaking and hit a series of stunning forehands with his feet planted on the court. Yet due to his hindered movement, Cerundolo could pull the Italian from side to side and throw in drop shots to take advantage of his opponent's physical limitations.

The defeat adds another painful chapter to the Court Philippe-Chatrier for Sinner, who last year let slip three championship points against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The World No. 1 departs Paris with a 37-3 record in 2026, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.

Sinner and Alcaraz have won the past nine major titles between them. With Sinner now out of Roland Garros and Alcaraz sidelined through a wrist injury, the tournament is open for a new champion to emerge for the first time since the Australian Open in 2024.

Cerundolo, who is in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career, will next face #NextGenATP Spaniard Martin Landaluce or Czech player Vit Kopriva.

Sinner's coaching team, including Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, tried to lift their player through the setback, but the conditions and physical strain in the Paris heat ultimately proved too much to overcome.