“There Is Immense Satisfaction”: Bengaluru Entrepreneur Leaves ₹75 LPA Corporate Job To Build AI Startup

Leaving a high-paying corporate job to build a startup is often seen as a risky move, and one Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has now opened up about the difficult realities behind that decision. Despite facing financial struggles after quitting a lucrative career, the founder says he has no regrets and describes entrepreneurship as the most fulfilling phase of his life so far.

The post, shared on X by Bengaluru entrepreneur Aksht Jain, has struck a chord with many social media users, especially young professionals considering a shift from stable corporate careers to startups. His candid remarks about money, learning, office politics, and personal satisfaction have sparked widespread discussion online.

I left my 75LPA job in BLR 1 year ago to pursue entrepreneurship. Right now I am kinda broke, but I would still say that it was the best thing I could have done.

- Aksht jain (@Akshtjain) May 27, 2026

Founder Opens Up About Startup Journey

In his post, Aksht Jain revealed that he resigned from his ₹75 lakh per annum corporate job in Bengaluru a year ago to focus on entrepreneurship full-time.

“I left my 75LPA job in BLR one year ago to pursue entrepreneurship. Right now, I am kind of broke, but I would still say that it was the best thing I could have done,” he wrote on X.

He further explained that stepping away from corporate life gave him a sense of freedom and fulfilment that he had not experienced earlier.

“There is immense satisfaction in work when you don't have to deal with zero-sum office politics. And there is so much to learn every single day. Love it!” he added.

There is immense satisfaction in work when you don't have to deal with zero sum office politics. And there is so much to learn every single day. Love it!

- Aksht jain (@Akshtjain) May 27, 2026

Educational Background And Career Path

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jain completed his schooling at Holy Family Convent School before pursuing a B.Tech degree in Mathematics and Computing Engineering from Delhi Technological University, formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering. He graduated in 2022.

After completing his studies, he began his professional career as an intern and later transitioned into a software developer role before deciding to launch his own venture.

Building An AI-Based Startup

In 2025, Jain founded Ekly, an AI-powered software startup focused on video content creation for brands and agencies.

According to the startup's description, the platform enables users to“generate, customise, and deliver video ads from a single text prompt” using artificial intelligence tools.

His post discussing the realities of startup life has garnered more than 81,000 views on X and generated several reactions from users.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

One user commented: "We need more people like you. Giving it all to build something and create employment for hundreds and thousands."

We need more people like you Giving it all to build something and create employment for hundreds and thousands

- Kumar (@AnuragK33012676) May 27, 2026

A second user wrote: "This is scary as well as courageous. You have time at your side. That's the biggest advantage."

This is scary as well as courageous. You have time at your side. That's the biggest advantage.

- Sarkar_connect (@skar_connect) May 27, 2026

A third user commented: "I am not broke but balancing between the thought of sticking to entrepreneurship vs going back to work. What made you say this is the best thing? What did you like the most of being an entrepreneur?."

I am not broke but balancing between the thought of sticking to entrepreneurship vs going back to work. What made you say this is the best thing? What did you like the most of being an entrepreneur?

- Gaurav Wadekar (@gauravwadekar) May 27, 2026

Responding to the question, Jain wrote: "It's the learning and the adventure all the way. Sure, there might be less money, at least initially, hopefully, but every day is new and interesting. A small part of it is also that, in corporate life, I sometimes felt the work and the teams became performative."