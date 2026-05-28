Easy Mile Fitness To Expand Planet Fitness Presence In Oregon With $30M Expansion Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Mile Fitness, a privately held Planet Fitness franchisee, will invest $30 million in the state of Oregon to expand its portfolio of Planet Fitness clubs in the state. Already having locations throughout Bend, Eugene, Medford, Portland and Yakima, the investment includes adding six new locations and upgrading four clubs throughout the state.

Oregonians can expect easier access to the high-value and Judgement Free experience with best-in-class strength and cardio equipment and free fitness training included in all memberships, and more. Easy Mile just opened a brand-new club in Eugene, Oregon last week and will open a new location at the former Nike Community Store in Portland in just a few weeks.

“We are thrilled to grow our footprint while continuing to invest in our existing locations and enhance the member experience throughout Oregon,” said Philip Amato, Chief Operating Officer for Easy Mile Fitness.“Our investment in opening new clubs will give even more people easier access to our high-value fitness model, as we add clubs throughout Eugene, Bend and in the coming weeks - Portland!”

These additional locations will bring Easy Mile's club count across Oregon to 30, making the franchisee the largest Planet Fitness operator in the state. The investment will also go into improving existing clubs throughout the state.

“We are not just building and opening new locations, we will also be upgrading four of our current Oregon clubs,” added Amato.“The investment of new equipment in our existing clubs will help answer the demand for the different types of gym equipment our members want, improving the overall experience for current members.”

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Memberships start at just $15 per month and each location offers best-in-class strength and cardio equipment, numerous flat screen televisions, a Black Card Spa® for PF Black Card® members, and free fitness training included in all memberships.

For more information, visit @planetfitness

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About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

About Easy Mile Fitness

Easy Mile Fitness is a multi-unit franchisee of Planet Fitness health clubs located throughout the Southeast, and Pacific Northwest. Based in Boston, MA the company owns & operates 70 Planet Fitness clubs across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oregon, Alaska and Ontario, Canada. At Easy Mile Fitness we are singularly focused on our mission: To foster and serve our communities by enriching lives through passionate team members who embody Planet Fitness' values. For more information, visit easymilefitness.

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