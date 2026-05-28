Digital Mining Market Surges To $0.74 Billion By 2030 CAGR 10.8%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the Digital Mining Market is projected to grow from USD 0.45 billion in 2025 to USD 0.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 248 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 233 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Digital Mining Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Digital Mining Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2025 Market Size: USD 0.45 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 0.74 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.8%

Digital Mining Market Trends & Insights:



The Asia Pacific digital mining market is projected to have the largest market share, 40.5%, in 2031.

The analytics, AI & intelligence segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 10.7%.

The underground mining segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 8.2% from 2026 to 2031.

The production optimization segment is expected to dominate the market. The assessment segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 9.9% from 2026 to 2031.

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The need to boost productivity and cut costs drives the adoption of digital mining, along with demand for higher uptime achieved through predictive maintenance. Automation and remote operations enhance safety, while fleet optimization and autonomous haulage improve efficiency. Real-time analytics support faster decision-making, while regulatory/ESG requirements, as well as workforce shortages, accelerate automation and workforce upskilling across sites and supply chains.

A rapid shift toward mandatory real-time emissions monitoring and standardized digital ESG reporting could fundamentally reshape the digital mining landscape. If regulators require continuous, verifiable tracking of Scope 1, 2, and selected Scope 3 emissions, mines will need dense IoT sensor networks, edge AI for on-site analytics, and secure data chains for auditability. This will drive a strong demand for integrated platforms that combine telemetry, digital twins, emissions modeling, and automated regulatory reporting, moving vendors from one-time equipment sales to subscription and outcome-based services.

Blockchain or tamper-resistant ledgers may emerge for carbon verification, enabling participation in carbon markets and new revenue streams from verified offsets. Capital allocation will favor mines with demonstrable emissions reductions, accelerating electrification, renewable integration, and fleet modernization while increasing the risk of stranded fossil-fuel-intensive assets.

Service providers that bundle deployment, verification, and advisory services will capture disproportionate value, and partnerships between OEMs, software firms, and auditors will proliferate. Workforce needs will shift toward data engineers and sustainability specialists, creating a competitive advantage for operators who can translate digital telemetry into credible ESG performance. Overall, mandatory real-time ESG compliance would accelerate digital adoption, restructure vendor business models, and rewire investment flow across the mining value chain.

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Technical services command the largest share of the digital mining market because digital projects demand extensive, ongoing expertise beyond software or hardware sales. Mines require systems integration, customization, deployment, and commissioning across dispersed assets, as well as continuous support for telemetry, predictive maintenance, cybersecurity, and data governance.

Complex legacy environments and harsh operating conditions push operators to rely on external specialists for remote monitoring, digital twin implementation, and real-time analytics tuning. Regulatory compliance and ESG reporting further increase demand for consulting, verification, and audit-ready data pipelines. The result is a sustained need for professional services, field engineers, and managed-service contracts that drive market volume and recurring revenue.

Market players can leverage this dominance by shifting from transactional sales to outcome-based service models and recurring revenue streams. Vendors should expand managed services, offer tiered support packages, and bundle analytics and ESG reporting as value-added subscriptions. Strategic partnerships with OEMs, local service hubs, and training programs create faster regional scale and reduce deployment risk for clients.

Standardized deployment templates and remote operations centers lower implementation costs and accelerate rollouts, enabling providers to upsell optimization services and capture long-term lifecycle revenue while improving customer retention and measurable operational impact.

The development segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the digital mining market because digital technologies are increasingly integrated into early-stage mine design, planning, and project execution. Advanced 3D modeling, geospatial analytics, and digital twins enable precise resource estimation, risk modeling, and scenario planning prior to physical operations.

AI-driven simulations and cloud-based collaboration tools accelerate feasibility studies and engineering design, reducing rework and capital overruns. As sustainability and safety become central to new mine development, digital platforms help assess environmental impacts, optimize layouts for electrified fleets, and ensure compliance from the outset, shortening project cycles and improving investment outcomes.

Market players can capitalize on this growth by offering integrated development platforms that seamlessly link exploration data, engineering models, and operational planning into a unified digital ecosystem. Vendors should focus on modular digital-twin solutions, real-time data integration, and interoperability with design software used by mining contractors and EPCs.

Providing subscription-based or pay-per-project digital services can attract large and mid-tier miners planning greenfield or brownfield projects. Partnerships with geological survey firms, engineering consultancies, and sustainability specialists will enhance the credibility of the solution. By embedding digital capabilities at the design stage, vendors can secure long-term client relationships that extend into construction, commissioning, and production operations.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the digital mining market, driven by the early adoption of advanced digital technologies, including IoT, AI, and automation, as well as strong digital infrastructure and mature mining operations in the US and Canada. Significant investments from leading mining corporations in automation, data analytics, and real-time systems aim to enhance operational efficiency, improve worker safety, and minimize operational costs.

Government regulations supporting environmentally responsible mining and the need for compliance further accelerate digital transformation efforts across North American mines. Additionally, the presence of prominent technology vendors and active research institutions ensures continuous innovation and rapid deployment of state-of-the-art digital solutions. The increasing demand for critical minerals and the trend toward cloud-based and remote operations reinforce North America's position as a leader in digital mining transformation.​

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The US offers pronounced opportunities for digital mining vendors as federal and state priorities increasingly favor domestic critical minerals production, mine modernization, and resilient supply chains. Programs and funding streams from agencies, such as the Department of Energy and ARPA-E, target innovation in battery-relevant minerals, processing, and low-carbon extraction methods, creating demand for telemetry, automation, and process-optimization solutions.

Additionally, recent legislative and executive actions that streamline permitting and allocate resources for critical mineral projects are expanding greenfield and brownfield activity in copper, nickel, lithium, and rare earth supply chains, which directly drive the procurement of digital platforms and services tailored to productivity, traceability, and emissions management.

Operational modernization needs at large US mines create immediate commercial pathways for vendors offering retrofit, analytics, and managed-service models. Operators such as Freeport-McMoRan have publicly documented AI and analytics pilots to improve productivity at aging assets, such as those in Bagdad, Arizona, demonstrating scalable use cases for predictive maintenance and ore-control analytics.

Large-scale surface operations, exemplified by Rio Tinto's Kennecott Bingham Canyon, have long utilized fleet automation and advanced haulage practices, signaling a strong market appetite for autonomy, fleet orchestration, and digital twin solutions that reduce unit costs and downtime. Vendors delivering proven pilots that translate into measurable cost-per-ton improvements can rapidly scale across multi-site portfolios.

Vendors can capture a significant portion of the US market share by aligning their offerings with operator priorities and public programs. This can be achieved by developing retrofit kits for legacy fleets, bundling edge-to-cloud telemetry with verified ESG reporting, and pursuing DOE/ARPA-E collaborations or grant co-funding to derisk early deployments. Forming partnerships with OEMs, local service firms, and engineering consultancies accelerates site acceptance and regulatory compliance.

Providing outcome-based commercial models tied to throughput or energy savings, plus managed services for remote operations centers, converts one-off sales into recurring revenue while addressing skilled labor constraints. Proactive engagement with evolving US disclosure and state-level ESG rules ensures vendors supply auditable data pipelines, an increasingly important selection criterion for mining customers and financiers.

Top Companies in Digital Mining Market:

The Top Companies in Digital Mining Market include Caterpillar (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (US), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Epiroc (Sweden), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Metso (Finland), and Schneider Electric (France).

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