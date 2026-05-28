Quack Arrested In Maha's Daund, Cash And Medicines Amounting To Rs. 6.5 Lakh Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Daund (Maharashtra), May 28 (IANS) A case of medical fraud has come to light in Maharashtra's Daund, where a fake doctor illegally practising medicine was apprehended, and medicines, injections and cash amounting to Rs. 6.54 lakh have been seized from him, police said on Thursday.

According to the official information, the accused, identified as Omprakash Bansilal Swarnkar, had allegedly started an illegal clinic in the Akhadevasti area of Kasurdi village in Yavat without possessing any valid medical degree, registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council, or a license to sell medicines.

Police said that the accused is a resident of Sadar Bazaar in Hurda tehsil of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

The illegal operation was exposed after police personnel raided the clinic. During the raid, allopathic medicines of various companies, injections, syringes, bottles filled with suspicious unlabelled liquids, and cash were recovered from the place.

The seized items include medicines from Cipla, Intas, and Leeford companies, 381 suspicious bottles, syringes, and Rs 85,100 in cash. Police also seized a Honda City car (registration number GJ 15 CM 8453) parked outside the clinic, in which additional stock of medicines was found.

Based on a complaint filed by Dr Ashish Shankar Shirase of the Primary Health Centre in the Khamgaon area of Daund, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 33(1) and 33(2) of the Medical Practice Act, 1961.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was illegally practising medicine, misleading people, and endangering the lives of patients. Further investigation is underway by the Yavat police.

Earlier, three alleged doctors employed at "Sanjeevani Clinics", operated under the National Health Mission, were apprehended by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.

According to the police, on May 16, the Kotwali police station received an investigative report from the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer.

The report said that Kumar Sachin Yadav, a resident of Gwalior, and Rajpal Gaur, a resident of Sehore, had submitted forged and fabricated MBBS degrees, Medical Council registration certificates, and other educational documents to secure appointments at the Sanjeevani Clinic located in Subhash Colony of Damoh.