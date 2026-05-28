Pashinyan Announces Plans For New Transit Gas Pipeline Through Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Nikol Pashinyan has announced plans to construct a transit gas pipeline through Armenia while reaffirming the country's intention to continue reforms aimed at aligning with European standards, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during a campaign event, Pashinyan outlined several existing and planned regional infrastructure projects involving transport and energy connectivity across the South Caucasus.

“We already have a railway running from east to west; the Akhalkalaki-Kars railway has opened for us, a railway through Azerbaijan is open, and TRIPP [Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity], a gas pipeline will run through our country, and we will receive gas for this transit,” he stated.

Pashinyan did not provide further technical details regarding the proposed gas pipeline project but noted that Armenia also intends to expand the development of alternative energy sources.

According to the Armenian prime minister, the country is seeking to position itself as a regional connectivity hub rather than a zone of geopolitical confrontation.

“Armenia is needed by the north, the south, the east, and the west. And all of them must make the best offer to the people of Armenia, who will make their choice,” Pashinyan said.

“We are no longer a dead end of conflict; we are a crossroads of peace,” he added.