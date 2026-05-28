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Morocco Faces Increasingly Complex DDoS Threats Across Critical Digital Infrastructure, NETSCOUT Threat Intelligence Report Shows
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Casablanca, Morocco - May 28, 2026 – NETSCOUT’s latest 2H 2025 Distributed Denial‑of‑Service (DDoS) Threat Intelligence Report reveals that Morocco is confronting a significant and fast-evolving DDoS threat landscape, with sustained attack activity targeting key sectors of the digital economy.
Country‑level analysis from NETSCOUT shows that wireless telecommunications carriers - essential for connectivity and digital services-were the most heavily targeted sector in Morocco during the July‑December 2025 reporting period, with 132,727 out of the 145,396 total of attack events recorded.
In fact, the country ranked as the fifth most attacked globally in the wireless telecommunications carriers’ category, ahead of several other major markets including South Africa and Brazil, underscoring its exposure to threats that can disrupt mobile, broadband and online services.
In addition to telecommunications, Morocco recorded notable DDoS activity in other sectors. Interestingly, research and development within the social sciences and humanities ranked third among the top industry verticals under attack, emphasising the broadening scope of adversary targeting.
The NETSCOUT data also indicates that Morocco had 341 attacks in the second half of the year by bots targeting enterprises according to the global DDoS botnet telemetry maps, suggesting that its networks are being observed and probed as part of wider botnet-driven campaigns. This reflects broader shifts in adversary behaviour driven by resilient botnets, automation and the increasing accessibility of sophisticated attack tools.
“Morocco’s growing digital economy and strategic regional connectivity are making it a prime target for increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats,” said Bryan Hamman, regional director for Africa at NETSCOUT. “While incidents do continue to grow in volume–almost doubling since the first half of 2025-a more troubling and problematic note is that these attacks are rising in complexity, with 20 different vectors used in a single attack locally.”
Top attack vectors included TCP ACK, TCP SYN/ACK amplification, TCP RST, DNS and DNS amplification, among others.
“These facts and findings should be used as an opportunity for local organisations to critically examine and rethink how they protect critical digital services,” Hamman states. “Intelligence-led, proactive defences are key to maintaining service continuity and resilience in the face of evolving threats.”
NETSCOUT protects two-thirds of the routed IPv4 space, securing network edges that carried global peak traffic of over 800 Tbps, covering 376 industry verticals and 12,698 Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) in the second half of 2025. It monitors tens of thousands of daily DDoS attacks by tracking multiple botnets and DDoS-for-hire services that leverage millions of abused or compromised devices.
Resources:
· Download the NETSCOUT’s DDoS Threat Intelligence Report H2 2025
· See real-time DDoS attack stats and insights by visiting NETSCOUT Cyber Threat Horizon
Country‑level analysis from NETSCOUT shows that wireless telecommunications carriers - essential for connectivity and digital services-were the most heavily targeted sector in Morocco during the July‑December 2025 reporting period, with 132,727 out of the 145,396 total of attack events recorded.
In fact, the country ranked as the fifth most attacked globally in the wireless telecommunications carriers’ category, ahead of several other major markets including South Africa and Brazil, underscoring its exposure to threats that can disrupt mobile, broadband and online services.
In addition to telecommunications, Morocco recorded notable DDoS activity in other sectors. Interestingly, research and development within the social sciences and humanities ranked third among the top industry verticals under attack, emphasising the broadening scope of adversary targeting.
The NETSCOUT data also indicates that Morocco had 341 attacks in the second half of the year by bots targeting enterprises according to the global DDoS botnet telemetry maps, suggesting that its networks are being observed and probed as part of wider botnet-driven campaigns. This reflects broader shifts in adversary behaviour driven by resilient botnets, automation and the increasing accessibility of sophisticated attack tools.
“Morocco’s growing digital economy and strategic regional connectivity are making it a prime target for increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats,” said Bryan Hamman, regional director for Africa at NETSCOUT. “While incidents do continue to grow in volume–almost doubling since the first half of 2025-a more troubling and problematic note is that these attacks are rising in complexity, with 20 different vectors used in a single attack locally.”
Top attack vectors included TCP ACK, TCP SYN/ACK amplification, TCP RST, DNS and DNS amplification, among others.
“These facts and findings should be used as an opportunity for local organisations to critically examine and rethink how they protect critical digital services,” Hamman states. “Intelligence-led, proactive defences are key to maintaining service continuity and resilience in the face of evolving threats.”
NETSCOUT protects two-thirds of the routed IPv4 space, securing network edges that carried global peak traffic of over 800 Tbps, covering 376 industry verticals and 12,698 Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs) in the second half of 2025. It monitors tens of thousands of daily DDoS attacks by tracking multiple botnets and DDoS-for-hire services that leverage millions of abused or compromised devices.
Resources:
· Download the NETSCOUT’s DDoS Threat Intelligence Report H2 2025
· See real-time DDoS attack stats and insights by visiting NETSCOUT Cyber Threat Horizon
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