HIA Advises Arriving Passengers On Baggage Collection, Transport Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport has announced a series of operational measures to ensure the smooth arrival of passengers in Doha amid the Eid Al Adha holidays and Hajj season. In a statement, HIA unveiled guidelines on immigration and baggage services, as well as ground transport operations for arriving passengers at the airport.

Immigration

Eligible passengers are encouraged to use the Scan & Go e-gates in the arrivals immigration hall for faster processing. The minimum height requirement for using the service is 130cm.

Baggage

- Passengers collecting oversized or irregularly shaped baggage, including wheelchairs and baby strollers, are advised that these items will arrive separately on dedicated reclaim belts A and B.

- Pilgrims returning from Hajj with checked Zamzam water may collect it from the designated reclaim belts, where staff will be available to assist.

- Passengers are encouraged to securely pack fragile items in hard-shell luggage where possible, verify ownership of their luggage before leaving the baggage reclaim area, and retain baggage tags until they reach their residence.

- Passengers can seek assistance through the Baggage Services Office located within the Arrivals Hall.

Ground Transport

Passengers arriving at Hamad International Airport have access to a range of convenient transport options connecting the airport to destinations across Doha.

- The bus pavilion and taxi pavilion are located on either side of the Arrivals Hall.

- Authorised ride-share services, including Uber, Badrgo, and Ryde, are available from the designated ride-share pick-up area located at the multi-level parking facility, offering passengers convenient and reliable transport options from the airport.

- The Doha Metro operates to Hamad International Airport Station, which is located within a short indoor walking distance of the terminal. Passengers are encouraged to visit the Doha Metro website for the latest service timings.

- Car rental, limousine, and valet services are available within the terminal, with valet offered at both Departures and Arrivals as a convenient access to the terminal.

Passenger Pick-up

Drivers collecting arriving passengers are advised to use the airport parking facilities during peak arrival periods. Vehicles should not be left unattended outside the terminal, as this may cause congestion and could result in towing.