Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (NDBI) Announces Completion Of PCAOB Audits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mesquite, NV, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV, May 28, 2026 - Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) (“NDBI” or the“Company”), a developer of advanced nuclear diamond battery technologies, today announced the completion of independent audits conducted by a PCAOB-registered accounting firm for the fiscal years ended May 31, 2024 and 2025.

The completion of these audits reflects the Company's continued focus on financial reporting, transparency, and corporate governance as it advances its long-term corporate and capital markets objectives. The Company believes this milestone supports its broader goal of pursuing a future uplisting to a major national stock exchange once all applicable listing requirements have been satisfied.

“Completing these independent PCAOB audits represents an important milestone for the Company,” said David Tobias, President of Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.“These audits enhance our financial reporting framework and support our ongoing efforts to strengthen corporate transparency and disclosure as we continue executing our long-term business strategy and corporate growth initiatives.”

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc., through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc., continues to develop proprietary betavoltaic technologies designed to convert radioisotope emissions into long-duration electrical power using advanced synthetic diamond semiconductor structures. These technologies are intended for potential future applications in aerospace, medical devices, industrial systems, advanced computing, and other sectors requiring highly reliable long-life power sources.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) is a Nevada-based technology company focused on the development of nuclear diamond batteries and next-generation betavoltaic energy systems.

Through its majority-owned subsidiary, AtomiQ Inc., the Company is developing proprietary technologies designed to convert radioisotope emissions into long-duration electrical power using advanced synthetic diamond semiconductor structures.

The Company's technologies are intended to support future applications requiring highly reliable, maintenance-free, long-life power generation across aerospace, medical, industrial, advanced computing, and related sectors.

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