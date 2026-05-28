St. Coletta's Of Illinois Goes Live With Qualifacts EHR And Revenue Cycle Management Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Coletta's of Illinois drives greater efficiency and real-time financial insight with CareLogic and RCMS+.

Nashville, Tenn. & Tinley Park, Ill., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tenn. & Tinley Park, Ill., May 28, 2026 – Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology provider specializing in AI-powered EHR and data solutions, is proud to announce St. Coletta's of Illinois has successfully gone live with the Qualifacts CareLogic electronic health record (EHR) and Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCMS+), marking a major step forward in the organization's digital transformation and operational efficiency.

St. Coletta's also represents a milestone for Qualifacts as the first customer to implement using the company's new four-phase implementation methodology-a structured, collaborative approach designed to accelerate time to value and improve customer outcomes.

Founded in 1949 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Coletta's of Illinois is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). For more than 75 years, the organization has provided a lifelong continuum of care, including educational programming (Pre-K through 12th grade), residential services, vocational training, transportation, and medical support.

Today, St. Coletta's serves approximately 300 individuals across 21 communities and 15 school districts in Illinois, empowering each person to achieve greater independence and well-being in the least restrictive environment possible.

A Strategic Transformation for Growth and Visibility

As St. Coletta's expanded into Behavioral Health Clinics (BHCs), leadership recognized the need for a modern, integrated platform to support both IDD and behavioral health services while improving operational and financial performance.

To support this growth, the organization prioritized greater visibility across the revenue cycle, more streamlined workflows, and stronger financial oversight. By implementing CareLogic and RCMS+, St. Coletta's now benefits from an end-to-end solution that connects service delivery through payment-reducing manual processes, improving claims management, and enabling more informed, real-time decision-making.

Why St. Coletta's Chose Qualifacts

St. Coletta's selected Qualifacts CareLogic and RCMS+ to modernize its technology ecosystem and enable more efficient, compliant, and data-driven operations. Key factors in the decision included:



Behavioral Health–Focused EHR: CareLogic delivers purpose-built workflows aligned with both IDD and behavioral health service models, improving documentation and care coordination.

Integrated Revenue Cycle Management: RCMS+ provides a proactive, full-service approach to billing, including:



Real-time eligibility checks



Claims submission and tracking



Active denial and reject management

Accounts receivable oversight

Automation of Manual Processes: By reducing manual billing and reconciliation work, staff can focus more time on delivering quality client care.

Advanced Reporting and Real-Time Visibility: Leadership now has immediate access to claims and financial data, enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

Customized Workflow Solutions: Qualifacts partnered closely with St. Coletta's to develop a custom attendance tracking solution tailored to its unique structure of operating both community day services and behavioral health clinics. This ensures accurate billing and eliminates the risk of duplicate charges. Scalability for Future Growth: The platform provides a flexible foundation to support continued expansion into new service lines and programs.

Driving Impact from Day One

Following go-live, St. Coletta's is already seeing meaningful operational improvements. One of the most impactful advancements has been real-time visibility into claims data-a capability that significantly enhances decision-making.

“For the first time, we can see exactly where a claim is-from service to payment-and make decisions in real time. That level of visibility is a game changer for us,” said Heather Benedick, CEO of St. Coletta's of Illinois.

The organization is also realizing immediate value from RCMS+'s proactive approach to denial management.“Our biggest 'aha' moment is how rejects are handled. Instead of bouncing back to us for manual rework, the Qualifacts RCMS team is actively fixing issues before they become problems. It eliminates an entire cycle we used to struggle with,” Benedick added.

Additionally, the customized attendance tracking solution has delivered significant efficiency gains:



Eliminated the need for a full-time role dedicated to manual verification

Reduced time spent on attendance reconciliation by approximately 75% Improved billing accuracy and compliance

The finance and revenue cycle teams have responded positively, citing more streamlined workflows and reduced administrative burden.

Positioned for Long-Term Growth

With CareLogic and RCMS+ in place, St. Coletta's is now equipped to:



Strengthen audit readiness and compliance

Improve financial transparency and control

Modernize clinical and administrative workflows

Reduce manual effort across operations Scale confidently as services expand

Looking ahead, leadership is confident the platform will support continued innovation and growth.“We feel like we now have the infrastructure to grow. The CareLogic platform gives us the confidence to expand into new areas while maintaining quality and control,” Benedick said.

A Mission-Aligned Partnership

St. Coletta's mission-rooted in Franciscan values-focuses on dignity, independence, and lifelong support. Qualifacts is honored to support that mission with technology that enables better care delivery, stronger financial performance, and sustainable growth.

“St. Coletta's of Illinois exemplifies what's possible when mission-driven organizations pair their expertise with the right technology,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts.“By leveraging CareLogic and RCMS+, they've built a strong foundation for real-time insight, streamlined operations, and sustainable growth. We're excited to support their continued impact and expansion in the communities they serve.”

ABOUT ST. COLETTA'S OF ILLINOIS

Founded in 1949 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Coletta's of Illinois is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). For more than 75 years, the organization has provided a lifelong continuum of care, including educational programming (Pre-K through 12th grade), residential services, vocational training, transportation, and medical support.

Today, St. Coletta's serves approximately 300 individuals across 21 communities and 15 school districts, empowering each person to achieve greater independence and well-being in the least restrictive environment possible.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology-we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

CONTACT: Tristan Galvan Qualifacts...