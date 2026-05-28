Virgin Active South Africa And Cambrilearn Sign National Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Families enrolled at the accredited online school gain dedicated access to Virgin Active clubs across the country.

Johannesburg, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Active South Africa and CambriLearn have signed a national partnership that gives families enrolled at the accredited online school dedicated access to Virgin Active clubs across the country.







CambriLearn Online School

The agreement is the first of its kind in South Africa between Virgin Active and an online school. It connects an established digital learning community to a national network of physical venues, and answers a question parents commonly raise when considering online schooling: where their children will go to be active and to spend time with peers in person.

Virgin Active has been positioning its clubs as social wellness spaces rather than gyms, and as a third venue between home and school or home and work. The partnership extends that positioning to a growing segment of South African families whose children no longer have a traditional school as their default daily venue.

CambriLearn said in a statement:“Online schooling produces strong academic results, and families also tell us they want a real-world community to go with it. This partnership puts that community inside a space parents and learners already know and trust. CambriCommunity has been our digital home for years. From this week it has a physical presence across the country.”

Virgin Active South Africa said in a statement:“Virgin Active has been working towards being more than a gym for some time. We see ourselves as a social wellness club, and a third space between home and school, or home and work. Online schooling families have a particular need for that third space, and CambriLearn's national reach makes this a natural partnership.”

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is an accredited online private school with families in more than 100 countries. It offers five curricula across six learning pathways: CAPS, KABV, International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, IEB, and US K-12 through Score Academy Online. CambriLearn is accredited by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, registered with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA approved.

About Virgin Active South Africa

Virgin Active South Africa is one of the country's largest and most established health and wellness operators, with a network of more than 120 clubs across South Africa, Botswana and Namibia. With over 25 years of local experience, the business serves a diverse member base, ranging from families and professionals to high-performance athletes.

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