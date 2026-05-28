Vitalpbx Releases Vitxi 4.6.0-3 With Native Yealink SDK Integration And Bulk Extension Onboarding

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VitalPBX, developer of the award-winning enterprise PBX platform built on Asterisk, today announced the release of VitXi 4.6.0-3, an update to its browser-based WebRTC softphone that introduces native Yealink SDK integration, bulk PBX extension onboarding, and a series of administration workflow improvements designed to reduce provisioning time and configuration errors.

VitXi is VitalPBX's built-in WebRTC softphone, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from a web browser without installing additional software. The 4.6.0-3 release addresses deployment efficiency and hardware compatibility - two priorities consistently raised by IT administrators and managed service providers managing large VitalPBX environments.

Native Yealink SDK Support

The most significant addition in this release is native integration with the Yealink SDK, enabling physical call control between compatible Yealink peripheral devices and the VitXi browser interface. Users with supported hardware can now answer, end, mute, and transfer calls using their Yealink headset, speakerphone, or desk phone controls - without leaving the browser.

Supported devices include the WH6X and BH7X Bluetooth headset series, UH3X and UH4X USB headsets, SP9X USB speakerphones, MP45 desk phones, and additional compatible Yealink peripherals.

Bulk Extension Onboarding

Version 4.6.0-3 introduces bulk onboarding for PBX extensions, allowing administrators to select and onboard multiple extensions to VitXi in a single operation. For organizations deploying VitalPBX at scale - including MSPs managing multi-tenant environments - the feature significantly reduces the time required to bring large numbers of extensions online.

Administration Workflow Improvements

Additional updates in this release include:

- On-demand Welcome message sending: Administrators can now manually trigger the VitXi Welcome message from the extension management interface at any time, providing greater flexibility during onboarding and support workflows.

- WebRTC profile validation warnings: The extension list now displays visual indicators for any extension missing a properly assigned WebRTC profile, enabling administrators to identify and correct configuration issues before they impact users.

- Streamlined user creation: Selecting an extension during user creation now automatically populates the name, username, and password fields, reducing manual data entry and potential input errors.

Bug Fix

This release also resolves an issue where SIP Conversation links were not being properly formatted within VitXi.

Availability

VitXi 4.6.0-3 is available immediately. Existing VitalPBX customers can update through the VitalPBX administration panel.

Full release notes are available at blog/vitxi-4-6-0-3-update/.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans. Winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, VitalPBX is used by businesses, MSPs, and service providers worldwide. Unlike per-seat competitors, VitalPBX charges per feature and plan - not per user or extension - making it one of the most cost-efficient enterprise PBX platforms available. VitalPBX supports deployments from 10 to 5,000+ extensions on Debian 12, with multi-tenant support for up to ~100 tenants per server.

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