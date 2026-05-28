ECI Software Solutions Celebrates North America's Top Homebuilders With 23Rd Annual Avidcx Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the recipients of its 23rd Annual AvidCX Awards. This prestigious honor, historically presented by Avid Ratings and now part of ECI, recognizes top-performing builders for delivering outstanding customer experiences, with winners selected in both the United States and Canada.

Each year, the AvidCX awards recognize homebuilders with the highest customer experience scores, based on customer survey results from major public builders, leading private firms, and custom and small-volume builders. This year, 511 qualifying builders participated in the program, which analyzed homebuyer data on satisfaction, referrals, and key experience metrics from January to December 2025.

Using its proprietary AvidCXTM platform to analyze every homebuyer survey and calculate overall scores, the award identifies builders who rank within or above the top 25th percentile of their peers.

“The AvidCX Awards reflect the voice of the homeowner, providing a clear view into which builders are truly earning trust and delivering exceptional experiences, even in a dynamic market,” said Aaron Everson, Business Unit Leader, ECI Software Solutions.“This year's winners are setting the benchmark for service and quality across the industry, showing how listening to real customer feedback can drive stronger relationships and better outcomes at every stage of the homebuying journey.”

The following recognitions highlight AvidCX Award winners across multiple tiers and categories.

AvidCX Cup

The AvidCX Cup recognizes a single builder across three different categories-Production, Custom, and Small Volume-with the highest customer ratings throughout North America in all surveys taken during the first year of homeownership.

23rd Annual AvidCX Cup winners are as follows:

.Production: KB Home - Los Angeles/Ventura

.Custom: AR Homes® Hilton Head (Blue Ocean Luxury Homes, LLC)

.Small Volume: BOA Builders

“Our team shows up every day focused on making the path to homeownership as seamless as possible and seeing that effort recognized is incredibly rewarding. We never lose sight of the trust our customers place in us to build their future home, and this award is a testament to the dedication of everyone at KB Home. We're grateful to ECI for highlighting the standard of care that defines a truly great customer experience.” - Brian Kunec, Executive Vice President of Homebuilding at KB Home

"Winning the 23rd Annual Avid Cup Award speaks to the standard our team holds itself to every single day. Customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do at AR Homes® Hilton Head, and this recognition from the Hilton Head, Beaufort, and Bluffton communities means we're delivering on that promise.” - AR Homes® Hilton Head (Blue Ocean Luxury Homes, LLC)

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Avid Cup Award! This is a testament to the incredible team at BOA Builders and the homeowners we are privileged to serve daily. Building high-performance homes rooted in quality, comfort, and sustainability is our passion, and this award pushes us to keep innovating and collaborating to make that dream a reality for even more people here in the Grand Valley. Winning the Avid Cup Award reflects our entire team's dedication to those values and to the homeowners who trust us to deliver their dream home. We are deeply honored by this recognition and motivated more than ever to help people love where they live.” - Abby Schaefer, Sales & Marketing Manager, BOA Builders

Avid CX Diamond Capstone Award

Our newest award, the Avid CX Diamond Capstone Award recognizes long-term success in Customer Experience, showcasing the amazing results from the year-end survey.

AvidCX Diamond Capstone Award winners in the U.S are as follows:

.Production: Brookfield Residential - Houston

.Custom: AR Homes® Vero Beach (Beachland Homes Corp.)

"This recognition reflects what we hold ourselves accountable to every day - delivering a customer experience defined by quality, consistency, connection, and care. We don't measure success only by the homes we build, but by the trust we earn, the service we provide, and the lasting connections we make along the way. That is where our true value lives." - Jon Casper, Director, Customer Experience, Brookfield Residential – Houston

“Receiving the inaugural Diamond Capstone Award is especially meaningful because it recognizes something that matters most to us: how our homeowners feel long after move-in day. The true measure of success is not the excitement on closing day, but that after living in their home for a year, they love it even more than the day they moved in. In a world where the novelty of most purchases quickly fades, this award is a testament to our team's commitment to creating homes and experiences that grow more valuable with time.” - AR Homes® Vero Beach (Beachland Homes Corp.)

AvidCX Diamond Capstone Award winners in Canada are as follows:

.Production: North Ridge (SF) Saskatoon

.Custom: Five Star Homes

AvidCX Diamond Award

This award recognizes builders with the highest national scores on the Move-In Experience Survey, taken from the first 90 days of homeownership. The U.S. and Canada are eligible for one award each for the Production, Custom, and Small Volume builder categories.

AvidCX Diamond Award winners in the U.S. are as follows:

.Production: Drees Homes - Raleigh

.Custom: AR Homes® Sarasota (Nelson Homes, Inc.)

“It takes a total team effort from those who really care about homeowners, and our team in Raleigh is absolutely the best at caring for our customers.” - Jerry Dean, Division President, Drees Homes

"Receiving the 23rd Annual Avid Diamond Award is a testament to the standard AR Homes® Sarasota holds itself to on every single build. Personalization, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition from our Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch homeowners tells us we are delivering on that commitment.” - AR Homes® Sarasota (Nelson Homes, Inc.)

AvidCX Diamond Award winners in Canada are as follows:

.Production: Carrington Homes

.Custom: Rinaldi Homes

.Small Volume: Miracon Developments Inc.

"Carrington Homes is extremely proud of this achievement. There is no greater honor than receiving praise from your customer, whose trust and feedback mean everything to us. As a business with over 50 years of history in Alberta, it was incredibly important to us that we retain the same values of quality and customer satisfaction when we expanded our home building operations to the Okanagan, in 2018. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to upholding the highest standards in design, construction and delivering a quality home, incorporating value-added features that truly resonate with our customers. We take great pride in providing an exceptional customer experience, from the sales agreement, throughout construction, and following possession. Creating a smooth, memorable, and satisfying journey for our customers is our objective for each and every build. We look forward to continuing this high level of performance now and into the future.” - Cam Ferchoff, Executive Director, Carrington Homes

“This award reflects our team's focus on delivering an exceptional homeowner experience, rooted in Miracon's commitment to creating memorable experiences at every stage. We're proud of the recognition, but even more grateful to our homeowner for the trust they place in us every day.” - Ron Enns PMP, Director of Operations & Customer Care, Miracon Developments Inc.

AvidCX Gold Award

This award is presented to builders with the highest scores in their region on the New Home Move-In Experience Survey, taken from the first 90 days of homeownership. Every region is eligible for one award each for Production, Custom, and Small Volume builder categories.

AvidCX Gold Award winners across North American regions are as follows:

North Central Region (U.S.)

.Production: M/I Homes - Minneapolis

.Custom: Brio Design Homes

.Small Volume: Mayberry Homes

Northeast Region (U.S.)

.Production: Dream Finders Homes - Capital

South Central Region (U.S.)

.Production: Omega Builders

Southeast Region (U.S.)

.Production: KB Home - Orlando

.Custom: AR Homes® (Marcus Allen Homes)

West Region (U.S.)

.Production: KB Home - Sacramento

Province of Alberta

.Production: Laebon Developments Ltd.

Province of British Columbia

.Production: PATH Developments (MF)

.Custom: Everton Ridge

Province of Ontario

.Production: Mountainview Building Group - MR

.Sm. Volume: HN Homes

Province of Saskatchewan

.Production: North Ridge (MF) Saskatoon

AvidCX Benchmark

View here the full list of AvidCX Benchmark Award Winners, which recognize any U.S. or Canadian builder scoring among the top 25% of Avid's nationwide databases on the Move-In Experience survey, taken from the first 90 days of homeownership.

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About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.