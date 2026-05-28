Serotonin Centers Opens In Lake Nona, Expanding Physician-Led Longevity Care Into One Of The Nation's Leading Health Innovation Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Location Aligns with Growing Demand for Data-Driven Wellness, Hormone Optimization and Advanced Recovery Therapies

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Centers, a national leader in science-backed longevity and wellness, announced the opening of its newest location in Lake Nona, Florida-one of the country's most prominent health and life sciences communities. The center officially opened on May 7, marking a strategic expansion into a market known for its focus on medical innovation, performance, and preventative care.

The Lake Nona opening reflects a broader national shift toward proactive, physician-guided health optimization. As demand continues to rise for services such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medically supervised weight loss, peptide therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), and red light therapy, consumers are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that combine diagnostics, medical oversight, and personalized treatment plans.

“Lake Nona represents one of the most forward-thinking health communities in the country,” said Eric Casaburi.“It's a market that values innovation, performance, and preventative care-making it a natural fit for our physician-led longevity model.”

Serotonin Centers delivers a concierge, clinically driven approach that begins with advanced diagnostics and comprehensive lab analysis. Each member receives a personalized care plan designed to optimize healthspan, performance, and overall quality of life. Services include hormone optimization, medical weight management, peptide therapy, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, and advanced medical aesthetics.

The Lake Nona is the fourth location in the Orlando market and is operated by an existing Serotonin Centers franchise partner, reflecting continued expansion from within the system and strong confidence in the brand's integrated care model.

Unlike traditional med spas or fragmented wellness providers, Serotonin Centers emphasizes ongoing clinical oversight and data-driven protocols designed to address root causes and deliver measurable outcomes.

“We're seeing a clear shift in how people approach their health,” Casaburi added.“Consumers are no longer looking for isolated treatments-they want a comprehensive, medically guided strategy that helps them feel better, perform better, and age more effectively. That's exactly what our model is built to deliver.”

Located next to the popular Lake Nona Performance Center, in the heart of Lake Nona's rapidly growing health district-home to leading medical institutions, research facilities, and performance-focused communities-the new center is positioned to serve a population that is already highly engaged in proactive health and wellness.

The opening reinforces Serotonin Centers' broader national growth strategy, targeting markets where innovation, health awareness, and long-term wellness are central to the community.

“These are the types of markets where our model thrives,” said Casaburi.“Lake Nona is not just growing-it's leading. And we're excited to be part of that ecosystem.”

For more information or to book an appointment, visit .

About Serotonin Centers

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes feelings of well-being and happiness, Serotonin Centers provides a roadmap for optimizing healthspan and longevity. The national longevity and medical aesthetics franchise integrates licensed medical providers, advanced diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans within a concierge care model.

Serotonin Centers specializes in hormone optimization, medical weight management, peptide therapy, IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, aesthetics, and cutting-edge longevity services designed to help members look, feel, and perform at their best.

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