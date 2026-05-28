Qatari Hajj Medical Unit Unveils Ambulance Scooter, Rescue Jacket For Hajj Pilgrims

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Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health has announced that the Qatari Hajj Mission's Medical Unit has introduced advanced emergency healthcare services for pilgrims during Hajj.

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In a statement shared on social media, the Ministry revealed that the Medical Unit has officially launched two innovative emergency support solutions: the Rapid Ambulance Scooter and the upgraded HT Rescue Jacket, an innovative paramedic suit designed for swift medical intervention across the Holy Sites.

The Ministry emphasized that these solutions are specifically engineered to address one of the most persistent challenges in the Hajj medical operations, which is to reach patients in densely crowded areas where conventional ambulances cannot operate effectively.

The Ministry further explained that it is working in close coordination with relevant partner agencies and remains steadfast in its commitment to equipping the Medical Unit with cutting-edge technologies and elite teams.

It added that these efforts aim to ensure that every Qatari pilgrim receives the highest standard of healthcare and emergency support throughout the Hajj journey.