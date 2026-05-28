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Danielle Friedman

Danielle Friedman


2026-05-28 09:36:55
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Surgery, Quinnipiac University
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Danielle T. Friedman, MD, FACS, DABOM is board certified in both General Surgery and Obesity Medicine and practices as a general, bariatric and foregut surgeon in Bridgeport, Connecticut utilizing minimally invasive techniques. She specializes in comprehensive medical and surgical weight management, repair of hiatal and paraesophageal hernia, surgical treatment of reflux and GI motility disorders and a broad spectrum of general surgery procedures. She is also deeply committed to education and served as a Surgery Clerkship Director for Quinnipiac University medical students from 2022-2026.

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  • –present Assistant Professor of Surgery, Quinnipiac University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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