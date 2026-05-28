Govt Conducts Walkthrough Of New Nesda 2025 Portal To Improve Online Service Delivery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) held a detailed walkthrough and demonstration of the National e‐Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) 2025 portal, an official statement said on Thursday.

The portal will collect online data from States, Union Territories and Central Ministries to assess the availability, accessibility and maturity of online service delivery, the statement from Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said.

Sarita Chauhan, Additional Secretary, DARPG chaired the demonstration meeting, covering the assessment framework, portal functionalities, submission workflows, reporting mechanisms and timelines for the assessment process.

NeSDA is a biennial assessment framework developed by DARPG to measure the depth and effectiveness of existing e-Governance service delivery mechanisms from the citizen's perspective.

Based on the Online Service Index (OSI) of the UN e-Government Survey and customised for the Indian federal structure, NeSDA assesses online service delivery across states, union territories and ministries.

“NeSDA serves as an important benchmarking exercise for improving online service delivery across the country and for promoting best practices among states,” the statement noted.

It supports governments in identifying gaps, strengthening service delivery mechanisms and improving citizens' experience in accessing public services online.

The framework covers G2C and G2B services across key sectors, such as finance, labour & employment, education, local governance & utility services, social welfare (including health, agriculture and home security), environment, tourism, public grievance, transport and travel sectors. The framework proposes an expansion on focus sectors with the addition of services of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In NeSDA 2025, a total of 59 mandatory services are proposed to be assessed for every State & UT and 43 services to be assessed covering Central ministries or departments.

The department said it will undertake stakeholder consultations, capacity building sessions and regular review meetings with Centre, state and UT nodal officers during the NeSDA 2025 assessment cycle.

All nodal officers were requested to ensure timely submission of data and active coordination with DARPG during the assessment process. Participants were also advised to thoroughly review the assessment guidelines and effectively utilize the NeSDA 2025 Portal for smooth conduct of the assessment exercise.

-IANS

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