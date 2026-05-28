Samuel Adams Cracks Open The Brewer Patriot Collection, Launches 'Raise A Sam' To Celebrate America's 250Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American craft beer pioneer declares the return of the Brewer Patriot Collection, which features beers based on original recipes from the Founding Fathers; announces“Raise a Sam,” a campaign to bring people together to celebrate; and introduces the Star Spangled Variety Pack

Many of America's Founding Fathers were also brewers. The Brewer Patriot Collection, originally available for a limited time in 2006, features founding-era beers based on original recipes of the time. The Collection includes: George Washington Porter, brewed from Washington's original recipe as found in the New York Public Library; James Madison Dark Wheat Ale, based on notes from his brewing mentor Thomas Jefferson; 1790 Hard Root Beer, a re-creation of an authentic New England-style brew in honor of Samuel Adams (and his cousin John Adams, of course); and No. 3 Ginger Honey Ale, based on notes from some of the beers made by Jefferson.



The“Raise a Sam” national campaign brings people together this summer with the goal of generating 250,000 cheers moments. Fans can follow @samueladamsbeer to learn more about upcoming sweepstakes, merch drops and sampling experiences where they can #RaiseASam. The Star Spangled Variety Pack debuts with Summer Ale, Porch Rocker, American Light and an exclusive Blueberry Lager in retro packaging.

Boston, MA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Samuel Adams, the American pioneer of craft beer that helped start the American craft beer revolution in 1984 when it declared independence from the boring beers of the 1980s, is celebrating America's 250th by brewing the original recipes and brewing techniques of the Founding Fathers.

Brewer Patriot Collection: Samuel Adams is releasing the Brewer Patriot Collection from their vault. The bold, experimental limited-edition four-pack, originally produced for a limited time in 2006, recreated the beers poured in Colonial American taverns, based on the original recipes and the independent spirit of the Founding Fathers who brewed them: George Washington, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and of course, Samuel Adams. The beers include George Washington Porter, James Madison Dark Wheat Ale, 1790 Hard Root Beer and No. 3 Ginger Honey Ale.

“Raise a Sam” All Summer Long: The Brewer Patriot Collection is one element of Samuel Adams'“Raise a Sam” national campaign to bring drinkers together this summer with the goal of generating 250,000 cheers moments. The campaign features classic summer brews, limited-edition merchandise, brand activations at iconic American events, on-premise samplings, activities at local breweries and taprooms, and exclusive social engagement. Fans can participate using the rallying hashtag #RaiseASam, where they'll have the chance to win $250 in beer money as a thank you.

Limited-Release Star Spangled Variety Pack: For drinkers seeking tried-and-true seasonal classics, Samuel Adams dropped the Star Spangled Variety Pack featuring four beloved summer brews in retro-inspired patriotic packaging: Summer Ale, Porch Rocker, American Light and an exclusive Blueberry Lager.

“The independent spirit that shaped America also fuels Samuel Adams,” said Jon London, senior director, head of beer, Boston Beer Company.“Renowned for challenging brewing conventions and advancing craft beer, we lead with a focus on quality, innovation and character. This historic summer, we invite drinkers to honor the past and raise a glass to the future.”

Brewer Patriot Collection Details

The Brewer Patriot Collection introduces founding-era brewing traditions to drinkers with an appetite for discovery. Fair warning: inspired by history's boldest brewers – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Samuel Adams – these beers don't play it safe. Each of the four beers features unique, historically based ingredients and based on the original recipes that showcase how far the craft beer movement (and taste buds) have come.

The Collection is available now on GiveThemBeer for $17.76, while supplies last.



George Washington Porter (ABV: 5.5%)



Brew Story: George Washington loved Porters, so much so that he paved the way for American Porters and brewed his own recipes at-home, including one preserved in the New York Public Library.



Flavor Notes: Toasted malt with notes of toffee, cocoa and dates with a more assertive hop finish



Special Ingredients: Molasses and licorice Suggested Food Pairings: Blackened fish, steak au poivre, gingerbread, bittersweet chocolate mousse



James Madison Dark Wheat Ale (ABV: 5.5%)



Brew Story: James Madison was a dedicated homebrewer, mentored by Thomas Jefferson, and championed the establishment of a National Brewery - and boldly suggested a cabinet-level "Secretary of Beer.”



Flavor Notes: Tart, sweet, subtle smoky finish with notes of cocoa and toffee



Special Ingredients: Smoked malted barley Suggested Food Pairings: Grilled chicken, salmon, swordfish, bread pudding



1790 Hard Root Beer (ABV: 5.5%)



Brew Story: The Founding Fathers were innovative with local ingredients. This spicy and herbal brew is named after the year hard root beers became colonial tavern staples. It's also the type of beer Samuel Adams, cousin to other Founding Father John Adams, would have brewed and enjoyed.



Flavor Notes: Spicy, herbal notes of sassafras, wintergreen and licorice balanced with sweetness



Special Ingredients: Molasses, honey and vanilla Suggested Food Pairings: Fried chicken, clams, pizza, vanilla ice cream



No. 3 Ginger Honey Ale (ABV: 5.5%)



Brew Story: Ginger beer was a staple in colonial kitchens of the 1700s. Thomas Jefferson and his wife, Martha, kept multiple notes on their different brews and even brewed 15 gallons every two weeks at their Monticello estate.



Flavor Notes: Bright, zesty with the floral sweetness of wildflower honey balanced by a subtle maltiness



Special Ingredients: Ginger, lemon peel and honey Suggested Food Pairings: Glazed ham, Chinese spareribs, honey mustard chicken, baklava, lemon meringue pie

Limited-Release Star Spangled Variety Pack Details

For drinkers seeking tried-and-true seasonal classics, Samuel Adams dropped the Star Spangled Variety Pack featuring four beloved summer brews in retro-inspired patriotic packaging.







Summer Ale



Porch Rocker



American Light Blueberry Lager (exclusive to this pack)

Availability & Pricing: 12-pack (SRP: $17.99) | 24-pack (SRP: $29.99) Available now at major U.S. retailers and.

Brand Activations at Premier Summer Events: Samuel Adams is activating at America's most iconic summer celebrations:







Sail Boston ® as part of Sail250 ® (Boston, MA)



Fourth at The Wharf (Washington D.C.) Big Bite Tour stops in Philadelphia, Chicago and more

Custom Merchandise: The brand is collaborating with Ebbets Field, the iconic heritage sportswear brand, to release limited-edition merchandise in celebration of America250. Follow @samueladamsbeer for updates.

How to Find a Sam Near You

Whether at the ballpark, backyard barbecue, or any moment in between – more Sam equals more fun. Find a Sam near you at.

For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

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About Samuel Adams: The Beer

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative“beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at

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Samuel Adams Brewer Patriot Collection

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